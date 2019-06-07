Brewers Tell Us The Best Beers To Pair With Summer Yard Games

Getty Image

One of the things we love most about summer is the yard games. From cornhole to ladder ball and bocce to croquet, we can’t get enough of throwing or bashing things across our lawns. We’ll also join in on a game of flip cup or beer pong if it’s being played outside on a warm, summery day. Duck, duck goose? Sure, as long as we get to be outside with a gose in hand. How about a rousing game of spud? Perfect for a pilsner or Kolsch.

When they’re not brewing our favorite beers, brewers like to kick back and play Kan Jam and toss around a frisbee or two, too. And like us, they need something to sip on while they’re doing it. That’s why we asked some of our favorite brewers to tell us their go-to beers to pair with summer yard games.

Pabst Blue Ribbon

Jason Santamaria, co-founder and brewmaster at Second Self Brewing Co.

I’ll be honest, a good ol’ PBR is what I use for rounds of flip cup and other games in the summer. It’s cheap and abundant. I normally have a craft beer on the side while playing to keep it classy.