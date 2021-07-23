Tomorrow is National Tequila Day which matters to… *checks notes* absolutely no one. Come on, this is tequila we’re talking about, do we really need to have a special day to celebrate the spirit? Is one day even enough? No! Every day is a good time for tequila, and you know what, we’re just going to say it — so is every hour. Tequila is booking right now, people are drinking it more than ever whether they’re slow sipping a fine bottle or mixing up the un-aged stuff for a classic cocktail at home. Even celebrities can’t seem to help themselves from launching their own brands, no doubt inspired by Clooney’s billion-dollar Casamigos’ Diageo partnership. As such, there are a bunch of great tequilas out there (yes, even the celebrity stuff), but which bottles actually deserve the shelf space at your home bar? To help outfit your collection with the best of the best, our drinks writers shouted out some of their favorite bottles and since it’s National Tequila Day, we decided to give the shine to unaged Blanco tequilas this time around, this way you can enjoy Tequila in its purest form. Let’s dive in!

LALO Tequila Blanco (Dane Rivera) ABV: 40% Average Price: $48 The Tequila: I came across LALO quite recently, but in our brief time together I’ve already grown really fond of this simple and pure agave-forward tequila. Made from blue Weber agave harvested in the highlands of Jalisco and produced using a traditional cooking process, LALO hails from the Grupo Tequilero Mexico distillery where Champagne yeast is included in this tequila’s open-air fermentation process. Tasting Notes: Bright notes of zesty citrus on the nose with a buttery character that is joined by hints of cooked agave, crushed black peppercorn, and caramel with a rounded fruity finish that settles nicely. Bottom Line: This earthy tequila will serve as the perfect base for a spicy cocktail or something that utilizes cinnamon. El Tesoro Blanco (Dane Rivera) ABV: 40% Average Price: $46 The Tequila: El Tesoro Blanco is a multi-award-winning expression out of the legendary La Alteña distillery in Jalisco. You can’t go wrong with this un-aged tequila and one bottle will be enough to convince you to always have it stocked at the home bar. Don’t let this spirit’s distinct initial burn dissuade you, you’ll find the more you get acquainted with this expression, the more you’ll start to realize the depth of flavor it provides, offering a versatile and expressive character that works brilliantly as a base for your cocktails and will actually complement those expensive mixers you spent extra money on. Tasting Notes: Sweet and floral on the nose with a quality that draws you in. On the palate, you’ll find notes of tart apple skin, with a fruity body reminiscent of sweet peach. A comforting honey finish settles in and lingers nicely between sips. Pair this with some fresh lime juice, agave syrup, and Cointreau shaken with rocks and you’ve got a perfect simple summer margarita. Bottom Line: An initial burn makes way for tequila with a floral and fruity character and a sweet honey close. Perfect for cocktails or straight as a toast with friends.

PaQui Silver (Dane Rivera) ABV: 40% Average Price: $52 The Tequila: PaQui’s Silver tequila is made using 100 percent Blue Weber Agave harvested from the highlands of Jalisco. The piñas are cooked in a high-pressure Autoclave, which helps to release pronounced flavors and aromas and then crushed using roller mill extraction. The result is then fermented for nearly a week in stainless steel fermentation tanks along with fresh wine yeast. Tasting Notes: PaQui is highly chemical on the nose, I don’t love that, but it opens up in the glass presenting notes of earthy agave and asparagus. On the palate, you’ll get buttery notes and a silky mouthfeel with the subtlest lift of refreshing mint on the backend. Bottom Line: This one begs to be mixed. Grab a Grapefruit Jarritos — or club soda if you’re feeling boring — and mix them over ice with a mint garnish and a fresh squeeze of lime. Hiatus Blanco ABV: 40% Average Price: $49 The Tequila: Hailing from the crowded La Cofradia distillery, Hiatus is made using agave harvested from the Tequila valley at peak maturity, cooked in brick ovens, and extracted using a screw mill method. This tequila presents itself brilliantly, with a glittering silver glow and a smooth mouthfeel. Tasting Notes: Zesty notes of citrus rind on the nose with a sort of earthy cacti quality. On the palate, that earthiness continues with the flavors of crushed peppercorn and a surprisingly tropical fruity finish that feels like it comes out of nowhere. The Bottom Line For the price, one of the smoothest blanco tequilas you’ll ever drink. It’s so easy to drink you’ll be surprised it didn’t mellow out in a barrel. Probably the only option on this list we’d advise sipping straight.