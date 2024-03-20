10. Tepozan Blanco ABV: 40% Average Price: $42.99 The Tequila: Tepozan is a small batch tequila hailing from NOM 1584, Tequila El Tepozan, and is made from estate-grown blue agave that is hand-harvested and peak maturity and cooked in a pressurized brick oven. The juice from the cooked agave is extracted with a roller mill and fermented in open-air still tanks before being twice distilled. After the first distillation, the tequila is clarified using volcanic rock water, and then further refined. Tasting Notes: Nose: Roasted agave gives way to clay and wet earth and a bit of cinnamon. You can almost taste it before it hits the palate, serving as a nice teaser of what is to come.

Palate: An initial spicy hit kicks the palate awake with cooked agave notes, a hint of cracked black pepper, cinnamon, and vegetal brightness. Finish: That vegetal quality dominates the finish with some minerality and a buttery aftertaste. The Bottom Line: Natural and earthy with an agave-forward character. Very pleasant for those looking for high minerality in the flavor profile.

9. Mijenta — Tequila Blanco ABV: 40% Average Price: $42.99 The Tequila: Mijenta is produced at NOM 1412, Destiladora de Los Altos, using agave harvested from the highlands of Jalisco, cooked in a low-pressure autoclave, and roller mill extracted before being fermented in stainless steel tanks and distilled in a stainless steel pot. There is a clean purity here that I love for cocktails. Tasting Notes: Nose: White pepper and agave. There is an initial funkiness to this that shifts into a floral honey tone as you inhale deeper. That might read as a turn-off, but the funk doesn’t translate to the palate.

Palate: Rich and buttery with cooked agave, black pepper, and a dash of vanilla. Elegant and dessert-like without being overly sweet. Finish: Cinnamon and anise with a slight fruitiness that lives on the aftertaste. The Bottom Line: Buttery and earthy with a nuanced sweetness. A perfect base for a truly astounding cocktail.

8. Tapatio — Tequila Blanco ABV: 40% Average Price: $36.99 The Tequila: Produced at NOM 1139, the famed La Alteña distillery, Tapatio is made from agave harvested at peak maturity and slow-cooked in masonry ovens. Tapatio removes the bud in male plants, which the brand claims “adversely affects the flavor of tequila.” Is there any truth to that? We’re not sure, but Tapatio tastes good so we’re not about to criticize the process. The cooked agave is roller mill extracted and fermented in open-air wood vats with native wild yeast for 72 to 96 hours, and finally distilled in copper pots. Tasting Notes: Nose: Carmelized agave leads to wet grass and a hint of juicy key lime. Very green on the nose. Palate: A medley of citrus notes dominates the palate, I’m tasting tangerine, grapefruit, and a bit of orange. There is also a subtle hint of licorice. Finish: Long and peppery. It sticks to the palate in the best way. The Bottom Line: Grassy and heavy on the citrus, with a really interesting licorice quality. There is a lot of distinct character to this one.

7. Siete Leguas — Blanco ABV: 40% Average Price: $50.99 The Tequila: Siete Leguas’ Blanco tequila is produced at NOM 1120, at Tequila Siete Leguas, the brand’s namesake, which is usually a good sign. It’s also the only brand in production there, another great sign! The agave is cooked low and slow in stone brick ovens, tahona, and roller mill extracted, and made with natural spring water. The juices are fermented in stainless steel tanks and twice distilled in copper pots with no additives. Tasting Notes: Nose: Warm inviting agave notes with a noticeable wet rock and soil character. Palate: Earthy and highly vegetal with a strong green grass flavor and some cracked pepper spice. Finish: Citrusy with a hint of vanilla and some cool mint on the backend. The Bottom Line: Grassy, vegetal and bright. If you’re all about tequila where you can really taste the agave, this one is an ideal choice.

6. Cascahuin — Blanco ABV:40% Average Price: $47.99 The Tequila: Before I get into this tequila I want to give special mention to Cascahuin’s reposado. I know this is a list of blancos, and while that remains my favorite tequila expression, Cascahuin’s reposado is my preferred expression from this brand. I like the level of complexity there, so if you end up loving this bottle, give the repo a try, even if you’re a blanco-purist. Produced at NOM 1123 at Tequila Cascahuin, this additive-free tequila is cooked low and slow in stone brick ovens, roller mill extracted, and fermented in stainless steel tanks before being twice distilled in a stainless pot with copper coil. Tasting Notes: Nose: Roasted agave, citrus, and warm wet soil. Palate: The humid warmth from the nose translates to the palate, with some caramelized agave sweetness black pepper, the slightest hint of vanilla, and a mineral quality. Finish: There is a mintiness that peaks out at the finish balanced out by citrus and black pepper. The Bottom Line: Well balanced with sweet and vegetal qualities with a bit of warmth to it. Surprisingly mellow despite the lack of aging. 5. LALO Tequila Blanco ABV: 40%

Average Price: $39.99

The Tequila: LALO has a strict commitment to tequila blanco, so naturally, they needed to be part of this list. The agave for this tequila is hand-harvested at 6-7 years maturity from the highlands of Jalisco, it is then cooked in brick steam ovens for 20-32 hours and rested an additional 18 before being roller mill extracted. The juice is then fermented for 3-4 days using a proprietary Champagne yeast. The result is a wonderfully bright and pure-tasting unaged tequila. Tasting Notes: Nose: Cool refreshing cucumber balanced out by warm zesty citrus rind, there is a noticeable juicy green freshness here. Palate: Agave and citrus with some light caramel notes, a bit of vanilla, and cracked cinnamon. Finish: The vegetal quality of the finish is strong here. It feels fresh and grassy with more citrus at the back end and some roasted agave. The Bottom Line: A pure-tasting, well-balanced, and additive-free blanco, it’s relatively inexpensive for the quality on display here. 4. Tequila Ocho — Plata ABV: 40% Average Price: $37.99

The Tequila: Tequila Ocho’s agave is hand-harvested sometime between 7-10 years and slow cooked in brick ovens for 48 hours and rested for 24 before being crushed by a roller mill. The juice is then fermented in wood vats and twice distilled, the second time in a small copper pot. For the price, it’s amazing. You’re getting an additive-free tequila that utilizes a slow preparation process giving the tequila a silky and luxurious quality without breaking the bank. For that alone, this very well may be someone’s favorite. Tasting Notes: Nose: Fresh-peeled orange rind and roasted agave dance on the nose in equal parts. Palate: Zesty and earthy, I’m getting cracked black pepper and a rush of fresh herbal flavors. Almost cilantro-like. Finish: Mint and pepper with a gentle spice that builds on the aftertaste. The Bottom Line: Lots of natural sweetness and fruity character here. A true joy to sip which is a rarity at this price point. 3. G4 — Tequila Blanco ABV: 40% Average Price: $43.99

The Tequila: G4 comes from fourth-generation master distiller Felipe Camarena and is produced at NOM 1579, Destileria El Pandillo. The agave is cooked in stone brick ovens, tahona extracted, and made with natural spring and rainwater. If you’re willing to spend a bit more money, I think the 108-proof is a great option due to its wonderful herbaceousness. That isn’t to say the regular blanco isn’t good, I just feel weird talking about G4 without mentioning the excellent high-proof version. Tasting Notes: Nose: A warm and inviting agave aroma swirls above this pour with some sinus-tickling black pepper and citrus notes. Palate: That smell perfectly translates to the palate, I’m getting a lot of black pepper and citrus, with lush green grass notes to balance it out. Finish: Warm and slightly nutty with a silky luxurious mouthfeel. The Bottom Line: Warm and agave rich, with a luxurious finish. For the money, I think this is hands down one of the best bottles of tequila on store shelves right now. 2. Fortaleza — Blanco ABV: 40% Average Price: $47.99

The Tequila: Fortaleza can sometimes be incredibly hard to find because it’s widely considered the best tequila by tequila snobs and people beginning their deep dive into the spirit. Believe the hype, this is truly great stuff, if you see a bottle on a store shelf, buy it, don’t hesitate. Is it going to change your life though? No. Produced at NOM 1493, Tequila Los Abuelos, the agave here is slow-cooked in stone brick ovens, tahona crushed, fermented in open-air wood fermentation tanks and double distilled in copper pots before being poured into hand-blown bottles. It’s a traditional process that results in a no non-sense additive-free tequila. Tasting Notes: Nose: Even on the nose, you’re going to get some complexity here. A bouquet of roasted agave, vanilla bean, citrus, and salt. On the smell alone, it’s mouthwatering. Palate: Luxurious caramelized agave with warm vanilla, a hint of lemon, herbs, and a bit of grassiness. Finish: Buttery with a dry earthy finish and a slightly bitter aftertaste. The Bottom Line: Bright and citrus-forward, it captures all the magic of blanco perfectly. 1. El Tesoro — Blanco ABV: 40% Average Price: $46.99 The Tequila: Am I going to get killed by tequila snobs for placing El Tesoro’s blanco above Fortaleza’s? G4s? Maybe, but I’ll take it because this is the tequila that opened up my world to what tequila should be, and for that, it’ll always have a special place in my heart.