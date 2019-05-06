The Essential Bottles Of Dark Rum Under $50 To Serve Your Party Guests

Getty Image

Dark rum is an essential drink to have around. After years spent resting in a barrel, the brown elixir takes on complexities on the level of any whiskey. There’s a delicious interplay of molasses sweetness, leathery age, and warming spice. Pour that over a couple of ice cubes and you’ve got a great drink in your hand.

A good, barrel-aged rum can get a little spendy — years in a warehouse costs a lot for distillers. So picking the best bottle can be tricky business. You don’t want to waste money or time here, especially if you have a crew dropping by to act like pirates and swill the good stuff.

The five bottles below offer a journey through the style. They’ll allow you to find some new depths in dark rum. They’ll also give you that nice, warm rum buzz. Everybody wins.

Diplomatico Exclusiva

What to talk about: This Venezuelan rum is a masterpiece of blended spirits. It’s the perfect drink to offer your guests as they arrive. Each bottle is a blend of rums made from both molasses and sugar cane honey. The rums are then aged for 12 years in old bourbon barrels. The final result is some of the best dark rum on the market — perfect for welcoming your guests with style.

Tasting Notes: This is a bold sip of rum. There’s a clear butterscotch edge there with a nice herbal spiciness that skews towards fresh sage and thyme. Hints of honey and orange peel shine through around the edges. Finally, there’s a hot, spicy alcohol burn on the end that leaves you yearning for another sip.

