How To Make Taylor Swift’s Favorite Cocktail

French Blonde Ingredients: 1 oz. London dry gin

2 oz. Lillet Blanc

0.5 oz. St. Germain

2 oz. fresh and strained grapefruit juice

2 dashes of lemon bitters

Grapefruit peel

Ice Bombay London Dry Gin is a great cocktail gin that’s both affordable and available pretty much everywhere. St. Germain (elderflower liqueur) should also be available at most decent liquor stores in large 750ml, 375ml, and small 200ml bottles. Since this is a pretty niche additive for cocktails, I’d recommend grabbing the smaller bottle so that it doesn’t just sit on your shelf for months (or years). Or, if you’re a huge Swift fan, grab the big bottle and go all in. Lillet Blanc is a French aperitif that’s in the same vein as fortified wines like vermouth (and it’s usually used in the same way in cocktails). In a pinch, you can use dry vermouth, but you won’t be getting the same subtle sweetness and hint of bitter quinine. Plus, a good liquor store should carry Lillet. Lastly, there’s the lemon bitters. Only really good full-service liquor stores will carry this. So you might want to just order it online and save a trip to, like, all the liquor stores in your town searching for it. What You’ll Need: Coupe (prechilled)

Cocktail shaker

Cocktail strainer

Jigger

Fine mesh strainer

Paring knife

Hand juicer Method: Add the gin, Lillet, St. Germain, grapefruit juice, and bitters to a cocktail shaker. Add a large handful of ice, affix the lid, and then shake vigorously until the cocktail shaker is ice-cold to touch.

Fetch the glass from the freezer and double strain (with the cocktail strainer and fine mesh strainer) into the cocktail glass.

Express the oils from the grapefruit peel over the glass and discard. Serve.

Bottom Line: This is bright and super refreshing, which is a great feel for January sipping. It’s a great change of pace from the heavy winter cocktails that dominate the colder months, and it kind of feels like a good low(ish) alcohol cocktail for a “damp” January. The grapefruit and lemon bitters make this cocktail pop on the palate. It’s truly vibrant in every way. The gin is there with a fleeting sense of botanicals, but it is never overpowering — you barely get juniper at all. The overall vibe is soft yet bright and well-balanced between bitter, botanical, herbal, and barley sweetened — the sweetness only comes through with the Lillet and grapefruit (which is one of the sweeter citruses). For my palate, I have to say — it’s a pretty nice sipper. Hidden Track: Vodka Diet Coke So this — vodka and Diet Coke — is classically considered Taylor Swift’s favorite cocktail. Watch the video above again. She clearly actually drinks this. Which… are celebrities keeping Diet Coke alive? Why not Coke Zero? I digress. Anyway, this is a super easy highball that anyone can make in an instant.