The French 75 Is The Only Cocktail You Need This New Year’s Eve

While we’ll all be popping a lot of corks this New Year’s Eve, we don’t all have to drink that champagne straight. A champagne cocktail is a wonderful way to switch up the monotony of pour after pour of bubbly. And the absolute best champagne cocktail for New Year’s Eve sipping is the iconic French 75.

This drink dates back to World War I and French artillery. But brass tacks — this is a fancy Tom Collins. A base of dry gin, fresh lemon juice, and sugar is topped with sparkling champagne instead of sparkling water. That’s the main difference but not the only one. Where a Tom Collins uses simple syrup as the sweetener, a French 75 is best made with powdered sugar. The powdered sugar adds a completely different dimension and mouthfeel to the whole drink. So much so, that you might start making your Tom Collins with powdered sugar too!

Beyond those specific points, this drink is super easy to make. You just need to give this one a shake and you’re good to go. Let’s dive in!

Also Read: The Top Five Cocktail Recipes of the Last Six Months