Valentine’s Day is one of the biggest gift-giving holidays of the year. In fact, it comes in third behind Mother’s Day and Christmas/New Year’s. Obviously, chocolate and flowers tend to dominate the conversation about the love-themed holiday, but we suggest ditching those rote options this year and presenting a bottle of bourbon to your crush. The best part of the giving bourbon as a gift is that you can share it throughout the night. The second best part is that you can customize the gift to the palate of whomever you’re giving the bottle to. Bourbon has a mainline of caramel, vanilla, and oak as a flavor spectrum. But different grains — like wheat or rye in the mash bill (recipe) — and specialty barreling — like rum or sherry cask finishing — can bring a whole new world of flavors and textures to the fore. These new recipes and combinations can help meet any palate when it comes to looking for a new and tasty bourbon in 2020 to give as a gift. The ten bottles below are some of the easiest drinking bourbons on the market. Each bottle is fairly accessible nationwide. We tried to keep the bottles in a reasonable price range, too — they’re all well under the $100 mark. Related: The 2020 Bourbon Releases We’re Most Looking Forward To