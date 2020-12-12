The holidays are the season for giving. And what could be a better gift this year than a nice, tall, pint of seasonally appropriate beer? Sure, a few things come to mind — the recipe for a FDA-approved COVID vaccine, a PS5, etc. — but not many under ten bucks. As we race towards one of the strangest Christmases on record, you’re probably keen to pair your seasonal chores with a nice beer or two. We’re talking classic Christmas beers so tasty that even Krampus would approve. To find the best options, we reached out to the experts behind the bar for their favorite seasonal brews. Check their answers below!

Guinness Imperial Gingerbread Stout Samantha Casuga, head bartender of Dead Rabbit in New York City Guinness is my go-to. I drink Guinness year-round, but it especially hits during the holidays. To me, whatever drink brings me great memories of being around my friends and family is what I want to be having. Even with its rounded nutty notes, and dark chocolate flavors, I find Guinness endlessly refreshing, and it gives me that creamy mouthfeel I crave when indulging in a holiday treat. Total yum. If you want to get extra seasonal with it, grab one of the brand’s new Gingerbread Spiced Stouts with complex gingerbread, cinnamon, and coffee flavors. Prairie Seasick Crocodile View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachelle (@rah_rah816) Seth Falvo, bartender at The Hotel Zamora in St. Pete Beach, Florida If you’re tired of the same generic Christmas ales and stouts, then Prairie Artisan Ales has exactly what you need in Seasick Crocodile. A sour ale with plenty of cranberries, cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg throughout, Seasick Crocodile has all the familiar vibes and flavors of a Christmas beer while still managing to be unique. It’s surprisingly refreshing, given how tart it is, and the sour notes will cut the more aggressive flavors of your favorite holiday dishes quite nicely.

Great Lakes Christmas Ale View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandra (@smithalr) Bryce Moltzan, assistant restaurant manager at FireLake Grill House and Cocktail Bar in Bloomington. Minnesota Great Lakes Brewing Co’s Christmas Ale. It is a balanced honeyed ale accented with all the tinsel and decorations that the Christmas baking spices can add. Writer’s Picks: