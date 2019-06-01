We Asked Bartenders To Pick The Essential Cocktails Of Summer ’19

Getty Image

By now you’re probably well aware that summer awaits, in all of its sunburned magic. It’s so close you can almost smell the briny scent of days spent lounging on sandy beaches and the heavy, rich smoke of ribs on the grill. Get hyped, friends — summer ’19 is going to be a banger.

If you really want to get the most out of these precious few months, you’re going to need some quality cocktails in your repertoire. The type to induce long nights and short memories. That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to summer cocktails for 2019. From daiquiris to Negronis to our 2019 summer cocktail, the Paloma, these picks are perfect for when the sun is shining and the weather is hot.

Army & Navy

Ryan Andrews, lead bartender at Prohibition in San Diego

My go-to summer cocktail is a classic Army & Navy – gin, sour mix, lemon, house-made almond orgeat and R&D sarsaparilla bitters in lieu of the classic Angostura.

It’s light, refreshing and damn delicious.