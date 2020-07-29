The Best Craft Beers To Chase Down This August

August means a change in the craft beer world. The anticipation of summer is behind us and brewers are fully shifting into fall mode. Soon, you’re going to start seeing pumpkin ales and German lagers dominating the scene. Yes, it’s already pumpkin beer season. We’re going to wait another month before shouting any out, though — we’re not ready to let go of summer just yet. We are ready for some crisp German lagers, however. There’s a fair amount of it coming out right now that’ll help us celebrate this year’s canceled Oktoberfest in our own backyards. Plus, a pale German lager makes for a great late summer sipper. Hopefully, the eight beers we’re calling out this month will pique your interest and inspire you to explore exciting expressions made near you or sold at your closest bottle shop. The picks below are regional craft beer releases from breweries that we vouch for (we weren’t able to taste them all this month because of the continued pandemic, so we’re offering tasting notes from the brewers where necessary). Related: The ‘Beer Influencers’ You Should Be Following On Instagram