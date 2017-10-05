Which Donuts Should Survive The Great Dunkin’ Purge?

Dunkin’ Donuts is about to dunk on some of its donuts. The pastry-and-coffee outlet, facing down Starbucks, McDonalds, and your local bespoke artisanal donut shop, is about to turf at least a third of its permanent menu of donuts, possibly even half. Though, to be fair, the current menu is staggering.
Some of these donuts will survive this great pasty purge: People will eat anything with chocolate frosting on it, and good ol’ glazed isn’t going anywhere. It’s the more unusual donuts, the cult favorites, that need our support. Besides, as you’ll see below, it’s the quirky donuts the tiny bakeries are turning out. So, for Dunky’s future and our tastebuds, here are ten donuts that deserve to stay.
Lemon
Donuts are sweet, sweet, sweet. But the snap of lemon in a lemon donut brings it back and gives it a tang you don’t often find in fast food places. Donuts need to be different, and some tart lemon is a good start.
Marble Frosted
Chocolate and vanilla are common flavors for a reason, and they often enhance each other. Ever left the vanilla out of a chocolate cake?
It’s easy to write off the Marble Frosted as a gimmick donut, but it’s a different taste from the rest.
Cinnamon Guava
Yes, it sounds goofy. Cinnamon is a spice from Asia, and guava is from central America. The two were never meant to meet. But they’re not a taste you’ll soon forget.
Sour cream donuts make me happy.
We dont have too many DDs here in Texas. Im from the NorthEast though and I miss that but when I go to the one of the two that are relatively near me, I’m looking for Toasted Coconut, Butternut, the Double Chocolate that was mentioned above, and the French Cruller. Will also check out the “specialty” donuts to see if there is something I like but enough of the pumpkin this, and pumpkin that stuff
The only one here on this list I’ve tried is the blueberry. I always get either sugared, glazed, or jelly. However, 7/11 does most of those better. And if region wasn’t a factor, as far as I’m concerned: Wawa donuts > 7/11 donuts > Dunkin’s donuts.