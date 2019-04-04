The Best Frozen Burritos On The Market, According To The Masses

Getty Image

You can’t beat a great frozen burrito. From stoned trips to 7-Eleven for those late-night munchies to sad hangover breakfasts to after-school snacks, frozen burritos have always been there for us. The microwaved wonders fill a deep need for simple Cali-Mex on the go. Mushed beans and cheese inside a flour tortilla shouldn’t taste that good, but here we are. Add some heavy chili spice and forget about it.

With so many options for a great frozen burrito on #NationalBurritoDay, we had to ask which is the best to cure those weed-induced hunger pangs. For an answer, we headed over to Ranker to see what the masses had to say. The people spoke via thousands of votes and a clear top ten emerged. Amazingly, Trader Joe’s frozen burritos just missed the top ten and ranked 12th. Well, we guess TJ’s can’t win everything.

Let’s dive into the best frozen burritos you can eat right now.

10. Las Campanas Burritos

Las Campanas Burritos feels like a good place to start. These burritos are okay but not great out of the microwave. However, you can make these burritos pop by letting them thaw and then frying them to get a little chimichanga action going (this is true of most frozen burritos). Otherwise, these are a tad bland.

Best Flavor: Red Hot Beef — you need as much spice as possible to make these frozen burritos shine.