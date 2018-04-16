A Definitive Ranking Of The Best Frozen Waffles

Netflix/Uproxx

As a flavor delivery system, the waffle itself is hard to beat. The little square divots create the perfect platform for deliciousness to find extra depth. You can stumble across entire ravines of syrup or butter or fruit. The pancake’s flat surfaces can never provide that level of satisfaction. Sadly, few of us have time to whip up a batch every morning from scratch. Cleaning a waffle iron can take up the better part of the morning if you’re not careful.

Luckily, frozen waffles do the trick and take literally zero effort. Toss a couple in the toaster while the coffee (or tea) brews and a few minutes later that toaster will pop, announcing the arrival of something delicious. From there, the world is your oyster. Top those piping hot waffles with butter, syrup, fruit, jam, jelly, peanut butter, whipped cream, smoked salmon, fried chicken, avocado … hell, even oysters if you want. Don’t let anyone tell you a waffle can’t be savory.

With all of this in mind, we thought we’d rank the absolute best frozen waffles around. To be completely honest, there’s not too much variation in these frozen waffles. The good ones are always good and the bad ones are pretty bad. Instead of just listing a bunch of similar brands, we’ve gone a little deeper and found some frozen waffles we love that buck the trend of wheat, milk, and eggs — blending new recipes for our ever-changing times. Get the syrup ready.

10. Whole Foods 365 Organic Homestyle Waffles

Amazon has made Whole Foods’ 365 very accessible since their take over. And while this one drops in at number ten, these are not bad waffles. They are a bit heftier than the regular white wheat waffles you get in the frozen aisle, but they’re still a perfectly good base to build your waffle dreams upon.

