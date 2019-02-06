The Best Places To Eat When You’re Hungover, According To The Masses

iStockphoto

Hangovers feel like an inevitable part of life. Sunday mornings, New Year’s Day, Black Fridays, fifth of July, those Thursday mornings when Wednesdays were just too much — we’ve all been there with a pounding head, dry mouth, and acid-filled stomach. A mighty hangover needs a comforting cure. Water, bacon, Netflix, naps, and more water are in order. Then you have to drag yourself somewhere to eat a big meal to let your body know everything is going to be okay.

We all have our go-to down-and-dirty fast food joints we crave when we’re hungover. So we popped over to Ranker to find out where the masses like to go when they’re feeling rusty. Turns out that the people like going where we like going. Greasy-spoon diners dominated, alongside national fast food chains.

We decided to take things a step further with this one and put in our favorite hungover order at each of these places just to help you along with your hangover — should you ever find yourself standing in a Taco Bell at eight AM on a Sunday with a pounding head. As you make your way down to the comments, we have to ask: What’s your go-to hangover food? Did the masses get it right this time around?

10. Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box rides the perfect line of being both amazing drunk food and worthwhile hangover fare. While this is a classic burger joint and no one can deny the power of a Jumbo Jack with cheese, it’s the two tacos that shine brightest on the menu. The crunchy corn shell, mystery meat ground beef, askew slice of American cheese, the scant lettuce, and that “spicy” sauce are all terrible and delicious at the same time.

The perfect hangover order: Sourdough Jack, Curly Fries, two Tacos, fresh-brewed Iced Tea.

9. Carl’s Jr.

Good ol’ Carl’s Jr. is a pretty solid choice when you’re hungover, especially if we’re talking breakfast. For our money, the burger chain has one of the better fast food breakfasts out there. Their secret weapon is focusing on biscuits as the centerpiece of that breakfast (though their breakfast burritos are pretty spot on, too). Their “made from scratch” biscuit sandwiches and biscuits and gravy are pretty legit ways to get fat and calories (and cheese) into your body fast, which is all you need when you’re nursing that hangover.

The perfect hangover order: Biscuits ‘n’ Gravy, large Hash Rounds, Powerade.