Chain restaurants dominate the American food experience. They’re cheap, fast, and filling. You can take your family or rock up solo and it’s always all good. You can get a decent burger, an okay plate of pasta, some “not half bad” tacos, and all the so-so fried chicken you could ever eat.
Slipped jabs aside, we do like the mega-chains enough to ask: What’s the best restaurant chain in America? Which group of restaurants truly stand above the rest? Is it the burger joints that dominate every interstate and town across this nation? Is it the chicken shacks? Or, maybe it’s the places slinging pizzas.
We went over to Ranker to find out which chain restaurants reign supreme. After over 130,000 votes, a top ten emerged with some shocking omissions and rankings. The most shocking is probably the fact that McDonald’s — the unquestioned leader of the chain restaurant movement — didn’t place in the top ten.
Could this be because of a confusion of the difference between “chain,” “fast food,” and “franchise”? Probably. But we can’t excuse the fact that none of these spots is a dyed-in-the-wool pizza joint. How could there be a top ten with no pizza? It’s insanity!
So we added a sub-category to give pizza some love.
10. Olive Garden
Olive Garden has a lot of fans out there. It’s fast Italian-American grub that a middle-class family can actually afford. Olive Garden also runs the roost when it comes great promotions and giveaways to their loyal customers. Who doesn’t want to live on all-you-can-eat pasta for months at a time?
Pizza served: Maybe. Their Meatball Pizza Bowl gets some credit.
Totally agree with the Top 2, though last meal bun to my head I might actually go Wendy’s 1. Rounding out (literally) my top 5 in no particular order are Carvel, Applebee’s, and IHOP.
I’m fat and gross.
Lol, *gun to my head…well, no, leave it the way it is.
I concede that Wendy’s is greatly underrated in the grand scheme of things.
They really love Reb Robbin down here in the south.
It’s pretty big up in WA state too.
Be honest, they opened one by me a few years back, so we went and…it was ok at beat, have not been back. Has to have been 6 years by now.
Chain vs. franchise wouldn’t be relevant. Subway, CFA, Wendy’s can have franchise owners just like McD. Some of those restaurant companies possibly sell franchises too.
But secondly, I’m not here to complain about the
….damn rogue mouse..
…not here to complain about the list due to the aforementioned poll group, but Subway? really? That is about as close to bland sandwich gruel as you can get. I could name 15 better chain sandwich joints.
Re: Sandwiches, Agreed.
Agreed, subway is for the desperate. Like, missed dinner, driving through a one light town, only place open kinda desperate.
Last time I had Subway, it was in a tiny airport where that was literally the only food option. I had the Italian sub, which was fine tbh. But I was hungry again like an hour later.
@Midwest Girthquake agreed
Is this supposed to be a list of the worst because all of these are terrible.