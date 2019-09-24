These IPAs Will Help You Keep Summer Alive This Fall

Though Summer 19 is officially over, we’re just not ready to give up on it. For the most part, the weather still feels summery enough — so don’t mind us if we pretend for another week or two. Our denial makes the transition between the laying-on-the-beach-all-afternoon days and the drizzly, leaf raking ones a little easier. That’s why we decided to hold off on stories about stouts, porters, and various darker beers in favor of the king (or queen) of summer (and every season for that matter): the IPA.

Sure, the IPA hype often goes overboard. And we’ve just about had it with over-hopping everything. But there’s still no wrong season to enjoy an IPA. Whether you enjoy the bitter, hop-fueled West Coast IPA or a juicy, hazy New England-style IPA, an effervescent, crisp Brut IPA or even a trendy Rosé IPA, you can agree that the style has staying power.

Check out our favorite IPAs for fall drinking below.