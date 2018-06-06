The Best Italian Bitter Cocktails That Aren’t Negronis

iStock/Uproxx

The Negroni is so popular, it was given its own week (which just happens to be this week). That’s a big deal. You don’t see the Grasshopper getting its own week, right? Hell no. That’s because this combination of gin, Campari, and vermouth is one of the most popular cocktails in the world. So beloved that Hemingway famously named a dog after it.

If you’re anything like us, you’re probably celebrating this classic Italian bitter liqueur-based cocktail all week. But you wouldn’t want to burn yourself out before the summer even begins by drinking glass after glass without a break. In between Negronis, we suggest you stay on theme with something containing Campari, Aperol, Cynar or one of the other well known-known Italian bitter spirits. Because the truth is, there are plenty of other summery, Italian bitter-based cocktails out there.

Check out some of our favorites below.

Jungle Bird

If you enjoy bitters and Tiki drinks, then this is the cocktail for you. Created in the late 70s, this dark rum-based cocktail gets an added kick from Campari (as well as simple syrup, pineapple juice, and lime juice).

Aperol Spritz

This aperitif was created to be enjoyed before your meal. It’s extremely popular in Italy and for good reason. Now, this combination of prosecco, Aperol, and club soda is seeing a rise in popularity in the US.