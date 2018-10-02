Uproxx

Music is forever tied to travel. There are songs that get us on the road and songs that keep us exploring. Road trip playlists that fill us with sense memory and newly discovered tunes that perfectly capture the moment. Whether it’s the band you saw after an 18-hour Greyhound ride or the festival you flew across the world for, music inspires us to have new experiences and offers the soundtrack to our adventures.

It’s no wonder that this synergy would infiltrate the hotel scene. From themed honky tonks to cool kid club spots, there’s a massive range of stunning music-inspired (even music-themed) hotels out there. We asked our travel team to highlight their absolute favorites. These are the places that feel married to the sound — hosting artists, spinning vinyl, and dripping with rock n’ roll vibes. Check out all 15 and add your voice to the conversation below!

-Steve Bramucci, Uproxx Travel Editor

Boogie Woogie Beach House: New South Wales, Australia

If you don’t want David Bowie watching you shower or Dave Grohl looking down at your bed, we’re living on different planets.

The Boogie Woogie Beach House is more than music-themed, it’s music everything. Each shower is done with a different mosaic of a legend’s face — from Louis Armstrong to Blondie. The halls are lined with records and there’s a player in every room. Speaking of the rooms, they’re every bit as comfortable as they are aesthetically on point. The aforementioned showers are massive and sexy as hell. The beds feature astronomical thread counts and pillows stitched with the faces of your favorite rockers.

What really stands out at Boogie Woogie Beach House is the live music scene. It’s been carefully curated and the attention to detail shows. Concerts on their massive deck — called the FLOW Bar — draw crowds from throughout the city and their parties last deep into the night. If you have a rock star hangover, brekkie at the downstairs restaurant is epic and restorative.

The town of Old Bar is a must on any New South Wales road trip. It’s all Aussie Beach Vibes — from the surf scene to the nightlife. Run across the street from the Beach House for a sunset session, come back for a quick shower with Nick Cave or Ziggy Stardust himself, and head downstairs for a wood-fired pizza before the band comes on. The attention to detail here shows — making it a must visit for any music lover.

Room prices start at $190AUS

–Steve Bramucci