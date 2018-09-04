The Best Beers To Chase Down This September

September is here. In the beer world, that means a wave of fresh pumpkin beers is set to hit the market, alongside a rush of Oktoberfest beers. Pumpkin beers have gotten a bit of a bad rap over the years for being gimmicky and (often) flat. But over the last half-decade, the style has been refined and it deserves a second chance at your love. Because frankly, it’s gotten good.
On the absolute opposite end of the beer spectrum is Munich Lager. This is the beer that’s been resting (in a cold lager) for weeks. Right now it’s being kegged and bottled to celebrate the end of summer and the autumn harvest. The beer is the definition of simplicity: hops, malt, water, yeast. That’s it. And now’s the time to get it as fresh as it’ll be all year. If you can’t make it to Munich this month to drink it fresh from a wooden keg, we got you covered back stateside.
Below, we’ve compiled a shortlist of some of the best beers being released and hitting markets this September. Some of these are easier to find (with larger distribution); some you’ll have to travel for and do a bit of sleuthing to uncover. Either way, a good beer is always worth the trouble! Happy hunting!
PUMPKIN ALE — UPSLOPE BREWING COMPANY
Colorado’s Upslope Brewing’s seasonal suds are some of the best on the market. Their recent release, Pumpkin Ale, is a shining example of the style. Subtly is the keyword here. The brewers use local baby pear pumpkins and a blend of pumpkin pie spices that accent (not overpower) the hops and malts. The low IBUs (bitterness) and high ABV (7.7 percent) make this beer a delight to drink with a nice wallop of alcohol that goes straight to your head in the best possible way.
It’s like that piece of pumpkin pie that you’ve been waiting for since Christmas.
