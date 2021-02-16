Every state — from Texas and Colorado to Kentucky and Tennessee — has a whiskey scene all its own. Sure, there are similarities you’ll find in how a particular whiskey is distilled or common facets of a mash bill. But what makes the whiskey of each state distinct is its ability to highlight the best natural resources of the region. And for Oregon it’s all about the water. Most whiskey lovers know the importance of water quality in distilling the brown spirit. But Oregon distilleries take this idea to its furthest logical conclusion, talking about water with the same enthusiasm that they discuss their mash bills. “I bet most distilleries here, especially in the Portland area, would say the quality of water we have access to for use in blending is the best in the world,” says Jason Ericson, Head Distiller of Eastside Distilling. “The profile of the water has an enormous impact on the flavor of any spirit,” adds Alan Dietrich, CEO of Crater Lake Spirits. “And the water in Central Oregon, where we’re located, is spectacular for mellowing alcohol.” Another feature of the state’s (rapidly increasing) whiskey output is (for those who make use of it) the renowned Oregon oak. “Oregon oak, called Quercus garryana or Gary oak, is distinct to the Northwest,” explains Joe O’Sullivan, Head Distiller at Clear Creek Distillery. “To me, that is the terroir.” Oregon oak only grows in a small sliver of the Pacific Northwest, so the casks are quite rare. And they’re not exactly easily made, either. “Due to the tight-grain of this particular oak, it needs to be hand-cleaved in the old-world style coopers used for the finest French oak casks,” Ericson says. “It’s difficult to work with and only one cooperage here in Oregon — Oregon Barrel Works — uses Oregon oak for barrels.” While Oregon’s climate also plays a part in what the final products taste like, the state’s weather varies so widely — from coastal rainforest to high desert — that the effects aren’t universal. What does seem to be a part of every Oregon whiskey is an almost-parody-level commitment to craft and staying local. “Kentucky is certainly the motherland of where [bourbon] whiskey was birthed,” says Jill Kuehler, founder of one of the only women-owned and operated distilleries in the country, Freeland Spirits. “So it’s been cool to see the birth of all these craft distilleries over the last several years. It’s exciting to see the Oregon-grown concept come along.” This month, I sat down with some of the best whiskeys Oregon has to offer. Check out my favorites below.

McCarthy’s Oregon Single Malt ABV: 42.5%

Average Price: $50 The Whiskey: “When we made the McCarthy’s single malt it wasn’t really to make something like Scotch,” O’Sullivan says. “But Steve McCarthy wanted to make something that was big, bold, and in line with the single malts he had when he was in Ireland and Scotland.” So McCarthy produced this whiskey nearly 40 years ago, with the intention of highlighting that signature Scotch smokiness, while also featuring Oregon oak. “At this moment, Oregon oak is actually kind of trendy,” O’Sullivan says. “It’s also incredibly hard to use and often overpowers spirits. You need that rich, heavy peat flavor to balance out the heavy, sawdusty oak.” This Holstein pot-distilled single malt is 100 percent peat malted barley from Scotland and aged solely in Oregon oak for three years. Tasting Notes: Upon the first whiff, I was hit with peaty smoke like that of Scotch and wondered to myself, “Is this indeed Scotch?” In tune with the nose, the taste picks up honey that’s been set aflame and combined with smoky vanilla beans. The finish delivers quick, fleeting heat, but retains the subtle-sweet profile. Bottom Line: This is not your traditional single malt. I’m not usually into smokey libations, but this one struck a home run with my palate. This whiskey would pair nicely with BBQ (my Texas side is showing). Black Butte Whiskey ABV: 47%

Average Price: $85 The Whiskey: This five-year-old malt whiskey is a partnership with the renowned, Oregon-based Deschutes Brewery. Bendistillery, Inc., the makers of Black Butte Whiskey, sought to collab with the brewery to produce a whiskey that reminds you of Deschutes’ iconic Black Butte Porter beer. Tasting Notes: The harmonious blend of cocoa and Porter fused with oaky notes teases your senses from nose to palate. The first sip gives you a velvety mouthfeel infused with hints of delicious dark chocolate and bold dark-roast coffee. The welcome dose of heat permeates the finish of what I found to be a highly enjoyable experience. Bottom Line: I love a good distillery and brewery partnership — especially when the outcome is this tasty.

Burnside Oregon Oaked Rye ABV: 46%

Average Price: $43 The Whiskey: Portland-based Eastside Distilling — the creators of Burnside — don’t distill any of the components of their blends onsite. “We curate the best whiskey, rye, and bourbon that we can find from Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana, and even Montana,” Ericson says. “And create blends that we finish in Oregon oak casks — a process that’s specific to our company.” Essentially, the distillery has taken “bourbons and ryes from back East with storied histories and merged them with old wine tradition in the form of Oregon oak barrels to create a new expression of familiar whiskeys.” Sounds interesting, right? Tasting Notes: This rye packs an alluring amalgamation of scents ranging from honeysuckle to the peel of citrusy orange. The creamy palate has the right amount of spice, in which subtle sweet flavors of chocolate and brown sugar shine through in a balanced way. The flavorful sip crescendos at the finish for a nice, long burn. Bottom Line: I’m a fan of this rye sipped chilled or in a spice drizzled Manhattan. Freeland Spirits Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 46%

Average Price: $45 The Whiskey: Distilled in Indiana, but finishes, proofed, and bottled at Portland’s Freeland Spirits distillery, this high rye bourbon is finished in Oregon-based Elk Cove Vineyards’ pinot noir barrels.

“A lot of what we do at Freeland is about partnerships with other brands to highlight other makers in Oregon,” Kuehler says. “The owners of Elk Cove are friends of ours. So, we wanted to highlight them and also add a unique finish to the bourbon.” Tasting Notes: The butterscotch and vanilla scent packs a serious punch without being too overwhelming. Caramel and warm berries deliver a flavorsome sip while adding a few drops of water reveals a buttery richness towards the end. The lingering finish encourages you to go back for more. Bottom Line: This whiskey shows that good, quality bourbon isn’t confined to Kentucky.