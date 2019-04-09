One More Road For The Beer Podcast Episode 7: Flanders, Lancashire, And Costa Rica

04.09.19 52 mins ago

Finding the best place to drink a beer while you’re traveling is often a difficult task. Parsing the touristy spots against local hangouts can get tricky, especially when you don’t want to waste the precious time you have in a cool new city. Enter the One More Road For The Beer Podcast. Joe Stange (the Thirsty Pilgrim) and Zach Johnston (me!) are here to make sure you find the absolute best places to drink beer when you travel.

In the most recent episode, we go off script and throw down some knowledge about three places we’ve traveled to recently. Usually, we’d be talking about one city in Europe. But since both Joe and I have been on a lot of beer-focused trips lately, we thought we’d highlight some of our favorite spots around the world (and stretch our legs beyond Europe for the first time!).

First, Joe takes us on a bike ride through the Belgian countryside as he pedals from Poperinge to breweries and hops museums in Flanders. Next, Zach recounts the beauty of tiny Lancashire pubs in Northern England around Chorley and Bolton (where cask ale dominates). Lastly, Joe and Zach both reminisce about the burgeoning craft beer scene in Costa Rica. Crack open your favorite beer and give it a listen!

Listen here on iTunes, Spotify, SoundCloud, Castbox, PodBean, or Stitcher

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and let us know what you think! Don’t forget to hit the subscribe button and rate us wherever you listen to podcasts.

