Two Distillery Founders Tell You Where To Drink In Downtown LA

You know how to EAT THIS CITY. With top chefs as tour guides, you’ve learned how to scout out hot spots for breakfast and brunch, where to go for a delicious date night, and how to feast like a local liege in the cities you love. But where do you wash it all down? Do you know how to find the best brewpub? Uncover who makes the meanest bloody marys and the most sparkling mimosas?

You’re about to find out. Welcome to DRINK THIS CITY!

This week we’re back in downtown Los Angeles — a city of both angels and incredible bars. Whether you’re popping in town for a weekend getaway or further exploring the city you know and love, it pays to have an expert guide at the helm, curating a tour of the city’s finest drinking establishments.

And in a city of LA’s size? Better make that two.

We’re thrilled to welcome Litty Mathew & Melkon Khosrovian, husband-and-wife team and founders of Greenbar Distillery. As LA’s first distillery since prohibition, Greenbar produces organic whiskey, gin, vodka, tequila, rum, Amaro, fruit liqueurs, and bitters — a full suite to set up your locally-minded bar. The flavors are clean, real, and rich: TRU Garden Vodka features wheat, celery, dill, fennel, coriander, mint, thyme, pink peppercorn, cumin, vanilla, making it an intriguing and perfect base for a bloody mary. Grand Poppy Amaro utilizes California’s iconic flower to great effect, creating a bitter liqueur that stands out in a Negroni. California’s citrus shines in Greenbar’s Fruitlab Orange Liqueur and makes a welcome addition to a Sunday brunch mimosa.

Cocktails made with Greenbar liquors taste good, but they also do good. Committed to sustainability and ecological responsibility, Greenbar plants a tree for every bottle you buy. The bottles are lightweight and the labels are made of 100% post-consumer waste. As our environment continues to face changes, it’s gratifying to see a company rise to the challenge, offering products that consumers can feel good about, both as connoisseurs and as conscientious citizens.

You feeling thirsty? Let’s let Greebar’s dynamic founders show us how to drink this city!