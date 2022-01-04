We didn’t eat at enough restaurants last year. Sure, in a lot of ways 2021 was more “normal” than 2020 — we started going to concerts, bars, movie theaters, and generally having lives again. Covid cases were on a downward trend! Vaccination rates were rising! Then we got hit with the Delta and Omicron variants and that renewed sense of optimism started to fizzle. As of January 4th, there’s a fair bit that’s unclear. How serious is Omicron? Is it less dangerous than previous strains? More contagious? The fears (many valid!) associated with this new strain of Covid means restaurants — which generally run on paper-thin margins — are struggling once again. So, in an effort to give some shine to our favorite independently owned and operated businesses, we reached out to some of our favorite chefs, food personalities, and food writers and asked them to shout out their favorite restaurant experiences of 2021. Hopefully, things will open back up again (again. Again?) soon and you can let these recommendations guide your 2022 dining experiences. Let’s eat!

EDITOR'S PICK: "Verdant" By Abbey Road Farms, Carlton, Oregon — Steve Bramucci I've been following chef Will Preisch's cooking since he was in his mid-20s, running a Portland pop-up supper club called Holdfast with his good friend Joel Stocks. As a food writer who was new to fine dining, had been around the restaurant industry a little, and had begun to see the fissures in the traditional restaurant model (and the specific version of capitalism sold to my generation), everything about the Holdfast experiment thrilled me. The menu was full of wild ideas, the chefs mocked the idea of owning a brick and mortar and paying steady rent, etc, and the food was a mixture of recognizable flavors and ingredients (limpets, the snails that cling fiercely to rocks on the Oregon Coast, once famously featured on the menu) combined in unexpected ways. The food was clearly influenced by the foam and gelee era of Noma, the famed Copenhagen restaurant where Preisch once volunteered ("staged"), but it was also all Oregon in its ingredients. I loved it and brought everyone I knew. I covered Preisch for various outlets and kept loosely in touch with him. So when I headed to Oregon in the fall for a foraging trip and discovered that he'd launched a lunch tasting menu called "Verdant" at Abbey Road Winery in Carlton, just 45 minutes from the heart of Portland, I made it a priority to visit. I am so thrilled that I did. Just like at Holdfast, Preisch is a repository of bold ideas which he executes with an incredibly deft touch. After an oyster amuse-bouche, there was a cold salad featuring a sort of "green goddess" cold soup that was so airy and bright that you felt like you were sipping spring. After a similarly bright spot prawns course (with totally different flavor notes), came a miso cod in black olive and fennel broth that hit all of the sweet spots of classic misoyaki butterfish and yet remained completely surprising thanks to that unctuous broth. But it was the first of two desserts (the more savory of the two, standing in for a cheese course) that blew me away: ice cream made with lees — a byproduct of the winemaking process — and a white wine gelee. This ice cream was my most interesting bite of the year, bar none. It was deeply funky but still retained some distant conjuring of grape flavor notes. It was more savory than you'd ever expect ice cream to be but every bit as silky. The sugar came from the wine gelee, which was sweet and really carried the sharper flavor notes of wine that you wouldn't want the ice cream to have. The meal, top to bottom, was creative and bold, and deeply refined. All the things I missed in the years that restaurant dining was shut down. Roscoe's House Of Chicken N Waffles, Various Locations, Los Angeles, California — Dane Rivera Despite being a food writer, I didn't get to spend much time in restaurants this year due to the pandemic. My focus was mostly around fast food in 2021 but on those days when I was feeling burnt out from drive-thru food, I hit up a comfort classic, Roscoe's House of Chicken N Waffles. Most of my Roscoe's orders this year were, unfortunately, to-go orders, but I spent a considerable time with the menu. My go-to's include the Carol C. Special, a simple breast and waffle combo, and the Big Mamma, which consists of scrambled eggs, onions and cheese, and served with potatoes in gravy with a hot biscuit. You can't forget the sides — red beans and rice, candy yams, cornbread, mac and cheese, mixed greens, order them all, they're all mouth-watering and wonderfully food coma-inducing.

Thai District, Long Beach, California — Dane Rivera This is now my favorite Thai restaurant of all time. Granted, I've only had Thai in a handful of states, and never in Thailand. But I've never experienced flavors dance across my palate the way everything from Thai District does. The food here is so aromatic, each bite is absolute ecstasy, as sweet and spicy chilis bounce off sweet and complex blends of basil, garlic, and onion, and fresh vegetables. The Spicy Fried Rice will blow your mind, the Duck Curry is last meal worthy, and no table order is complete without a serving of Thai Disctric's crispy tofu and pad see eew. There aren't a whole lot of reasons to venture out of Los Angeles and into Long Beach, but Thai District is one of them. And ComplexCon. Gotta love ComplexCon. Brunch at Proof On Main, Louisville Kentucky — Zach Johnston Proof on Main has this duality to it of being both a very obvious tourist spot and a chic hotel art bar. The first part might sound off-putting but let me clarify. Proof on Main is on Main Street right in the middle of Whiskey Row in Louisville, Kentucky. The thing is, you can 100 percent miss this place unless you're looking for it. The entrance is on a side street through a hotel lobby. That means that you don't get a constant flow of tipsy tourists looking for a bar to belly up at. The other side of that coin is that this is a lobby bar/restaurant. That being said, the hotel Proof on Main is attached to is 21c Louisville, which is a "museum hotel." The hotel is a chic, modernist museum-meets-hotel that bleeds over into the restaurant and bar both with the art on the walls, interior decoration, and the beauty of the food. It's also worth noting that this is Louisville, the heart of whiskey country, so the bartenders are phenomenal and the whiskey menu is stellar. I had a couple of good meals at Proof on Main, but it was the breakfast that I still dream about months later. I had the fried chicken with a subtlest sausage gravy I've ever seen (and I'm a biscuits and gravy scholar). But it was the biscuit on the side that blew my mind. Pictured above, it was a classic crumb biscuit (instead of flaky) that had the perfect lightness and heft combined with deep butteriness and the right counter of large flake salt. You felt the grains come off the chaff in the flour in this biscuit — that's amazing flour. It was deep and made my eyes roll far back in food-born ecstasy. I went back for that biscuit almost every weekend over three weeks and I never got tired of it. Hell, I even had their breakfast bison burger once (also pretty great) and still got a biscuit on the side. They're that good.

Nepenthe, Big Sur, California — Chloe Caldwell Nepenthe is one of my favorite restaurant experiences of the year. If you're doing a road trip up the coast, it's a must-stop location! The food is good — think classic burgers, sandwiches, beer, and fries — but it's the view and chill environment that really makes it special. It's located right off the road on the edge of a cliff that overlooks Big Sur. So you get mountains, evergreen trees, and ocean views all in one place. It's absolutely beautiful! I went to Nepenthe during lunch hours and ordered the California Beet Salad, which had blue cheese, orange supremes, pickled fennel, spicy candied walnuts, and citrus vinaigrette dressing on it. The refreshing fruity salad was exactly what I needed for a sunny California day on the coast. I also ordered a side of fries, which were that perfect crispy on the outside and soft on the inside ratio. To drink, I'd recommend the Elderflower Sparkler and The South Coast Margarita. Manuela, Los Angeles California — Alex Malcolm (Eats By Alex) Located in the Arts District of Los Angeles, Manuela unites chefs, farmers, and artists to create an authentic and original dining experience. Led by Executive Chef Kris Tominaga, the menu showcases seasonal ingredients sourced from the best farms and producers in Southern California. Manuela is situated within Hauser & Wirth, who has been supporting the arts district since 2016. Their rotating exhibitions & large mural-style paintings on exposed-brick walls, bring a beautifully eclectic backdrop to the space while you are dining. Order the half chicken with chili de arbol and white BBQ sauce (and the House Negroni if you're feeling frisky), you will not be disappointed. As someone who predominantly cooks, I try to ensure that a restaurant will give me an experience or preparation I can't get on my own and Manuela takes the cake every time.