We Asked Bartenders For The Best Rye Whiskeys To Keep You Toasty This Season

The winter was meant for whisk(e)y. The baking spices of bourbon and the smoke of Scotch make them the most likely candidates for holiday season sipping, but sometimes the chill in the air requires a little something extra. No, we don’t mean the cinnamon kick of Fireball or another flavored whiskey. You can save those to pass around at your next tailgate. We’re talking about the spicy warmth of a well-made rye. Like bourbon and its makeup of 51 percent corn, rye must be made with at least 51 percent rye grains in the mash bill. The result is a spice-forward whiskey with big, bold flavors surging to the fore. Michelle Hamom, bartender at Brabo Brasserie in Alexandria, Virginia, prefers rye this time of year — specifically Redemption Rye from Lawrenceburg, Indiana. “It’s a classic American rye that goes beyond the mandated 51% rye in the mash bill for a whopping 95%,” she explains. “The result is a spicy, rugged whiskey with that uniquely earthy rye funk that I love. It’s 92-proof and spends 2.5 years resting in new charred oak barrels. It makes me think of the pre-prohibition tipples someone might have enjoyed in the 19th century.” In recent years, rye whiskey has seen a boom in the US (and Canada) — meaning there’s no shortage of expressions to try. We asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-tos this time of year.