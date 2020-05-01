Similar to a smoky, peated Scotch whisky, rye whiskeys aren’t for everyone. If you prefer your whiskey velvety smooth and full of corn sweetness than you should just stick to your tried and true bourbon expressions (we won’t hold it against you). But if you like a whiskey that balances smoothness with a peppery bite, look no further than rye whiskey. This style of whiskey — made with at least 51% rye grains — has seen a bit of a resurgence in the last decade, with myriad expressions hitting shelves from some of the largest whiskey producers, as well as craft distilleries throughout the country (and the world). Since the market is now flooded with rye, we figured that the best course of action was to once again ask the experts. So we hit up our favorite bartenders and asked them to tell us the rye whiskeys they wish more people knew about.