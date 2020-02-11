We’re in that part of the year when just talking about the winter makes people grumpy. The winter wonderland is over. We want to be warm again. At the very least, we need help warming up while we eagerly await the arrival of spring. As is our custom, instead of hand warmers and fleece blankets we’d suggest turning to booze (responsibly!) instead. Tony Abou Ganim, master mixologist and bar consultant at Highlands in Detroit knows cold. To combat this, he always grabs a specific style of whiskey. “I grew up in Michigan and am very familiar with those long, frigid winter days,” he says. “Being of Irish descent I would choose an Irish whiskey to get the job of warming me up done.” Emmanuel “Manny” Pressley, bartender at Brabo Brasserie in Alexandria, Virginia also prefers whiskey to warm him up during the bleak winter days. “My spirit of choice to warm up from the cold is always going to be rye,” he says. “Rye makes me think of hot toddies, adult hot chocolate, and savory warming drinks. Lately, I’ve been enjoying Angel’s Envy Rye and its complex flavors.” But there’s more than just whiskey and rye when it comes to warming winter spirits. That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us the one spirit they’re drink to stay warm this winter.