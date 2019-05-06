Brewers Tell Us Their Favorite Spring Beers To Drink All May Long

Spring is an interesting season in the beer world. It’s an in-between time. A liminal space — like getting stuck between the bleak, awful upside down (winter) and the bright, sunny real world (summer). That’s why spring beers run the gamut from yeasty, bright wheat beers to bock beers, with a handful of spring stouts in the mix for good measure.

Like us, brewers enjoy the various seasons and drink their beer accordingly. They also belong to a community that takes great pride in celebrating the accomplishments of colleagues and cohorts. When we asked some of our favorite brewers to name their favorite spring beers (that they don’t make themselves) they were quick to reply. Check their answers below.

Goose Island Sofie

Mike Stoneburg, brewmaster at Bluepoint Brewing

“I like Sofie. That beer is so underrated. Wheat breadlines meets Brett, Light French oak, and citrus. All Spring long. But I can also find it year-round, and it doesn’t cost an arm and a leg.”

Andechs Doppelbock

Eric Warner, brewmaster at Karbach Brewing Company

“I’m going to have to look to Germany again and narrow it down to Andechs Doppelbock. It’s a unique style that was once the only sustenance Monks would have during the Lenten fasting season. I’m guessing not a lot got done around the monasteries during those 40 days.”

