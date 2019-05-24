iStockphoto

It still might seem far away, but summer ’19 is right around the corner. In fact, it’s less than a month away. And really, we all know that Memorial Day is the unofficial kick-off. That means the time is right to begin stocking up on beer (and other supplies) for that imminent beginning of summer barbecue bash that your neighbors have come to expect every year. Your menu is probably set by now (you can’t go wrong with burgers, some veggies-in-foil-with-salt-pepper-and-oil, and grilled chicken skewers). But, what beer will you stock your cooler with?

For the uninformed, there’s actually a beer style called “summer ale.” But that doesn’t mean it’s the only beer you can drink from June to September. That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to summer beers to pair with hot days and summer yard games.

National Bohemian

National Bohemian

Kelly Gable, bar manager at Josephine in Nashville

That’s a real hard toss up between the two Nattys. Natty Boh (National Bohemian) and Natural Light. I’ll drink some craft beers but nothing says summer to me like a crisp, plain-as-hell lager. I grew up in Ocean City, Maryland where Natty Boh was our local beer and Natty Light we would call the Eastern Shore Champagne!

They’re both nostalgic for me and I can put them back like water when laying by the lake.