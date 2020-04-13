With finances tight and anxieties high, ordering food feels like something of a luxury these days. At the same time, the restaurants that we all know and love are on the ropes and need us to support them as often as we can afford. Ordering take-out or delivery is one of the only things keeping people in the foodservice industry employed right now. If you’re able to splurge on a meal — if even just once a week to break up the monotony of pasta cooked at home — you’ll be directly helping your neighbors stay afloat through this pandemic. To highlight some of the best take-out and delivery options on offer around the nation, we reached out to our favorite chefs, food writers, and photographers to ask which neighborhood joints they’re ordering from while locked down. The list is expansive — with restaurants from around the country and a couple of international spots thrown in for good measure — but we understand that unless you’re quarantining in the cities or towns listed here, the information is a bit moot. If that’s the case, hopefully, these descriptions of dishes will inspire you to find similarly thrilling meals available for order near where you’re riding out the pandemic. Related: Travelers Tell Us The First Place They Want To Go, Once Travel Is Safe Again

Le Paddock is a classic French bistro plus pizza. A grandfathered-in wood-burning pizza oven is the crown jewel of the place. Werkstatt is an easy-going Austrian haunt from celebrated chef Thomas Ferlesch. When restaurants around the city began to close because of COVID-19, I feared the worst for my two locals. Fortunately for all of us, they remain open and push out their greatest hits for delivery. Chef Ferlesch is a Weiner schnitzel genius. He serves a gigantic house-made soft pretzel and makes a fine truffle oil burrata salad as well. Greg and Sylvie at Le Paddock have Steak Au Poivre, Coq Au Vin, a tasty burger, and, thankfully, the pizza oven is still cranking. I’m blessed to have both of these gems within my gastronomic reach. I’m not sure my neighborhood would be the same without them. In fact, I’m positive it would not. Order Here (Le Paddock) Order Here (Werkstatt)