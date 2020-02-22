Bartenders Tell Us The Best Tequilas For National Margarita Day

It might seem like the margarita is a summer drink. But, like the classic gin & tonic, there’s no wrong time of year to enjoy this delicious, vegetal, sweet combination of tequila, lime juice, and orange liqueur. In fact, we might propose the idea that in the cold, dark, doldrums of winter a margarita might be exactly what the doctor ordered. That’s why it makes perfect sense that February 22nd is National Margarita Day.

James MacInnes, bar manager at KYU in Miami, Florida has a specific tequila that he likes to mix into a margarita. “I’ve always been a huge fan of Don Julio when it comes to tequila,” he says. “A split base of blanco for its crisp sweetness and anejo for the honeyed age and white oak influence makes for the perfect marg.”

Bryant Orozco, bar Manager at Madre Restaurants + Mezcaleria in Los Angeles is all about tequila neat, but will still enjoy a margarita from time to time. “I like to spread the gospel of drinking agave spirits straight, but if I really needed to, and if no one knew, and if no one was around to judge, I would totally drink a margarita with Tapatio 110.” He adds, “It’s a kick to the teeth and really showcases what tequila can be.”

In 2020, there are countless different tequila brands (each with their own pluses and minuses). It’s hard to pick just one. That’s why we decided to ask some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to tequilas to mix into a Margarita.

Casamigos Blanco

Style: Blanco

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $37

Manuel Obregon Bernal, bartender at Adamus in Chicago

When it comes to the right tequila for a margarita, I prefer Casamigos Blanco. It does not have a bold tequila taste. It’s subtle, making it perfect for a margarita.

Cazadores Reposado

Style: Reposado

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $34.99

Emily Kraus, national beverage manager for Wolfgang Puck Catering

I’ll get heat for this one regardless of what I say. People are very particular and vocal about their preferred tequila in a margarita so I’ll just tell you my favorite. I think that silver tequilas — which have no aging on them — are too bright and aggressive for this delicious cocktail. Please don’t use an anejo tequila in your cocktails; the long aging process (at least a year) makes for a tequila that is meant to be sipped. Reposado (rested) tequila has just enough aging on it that the flavors are more well-rounded and perfect for mixing. Fresh lime juice pairs beautifully with vanilla and coconut notes brought out by a few months in oak barrels.