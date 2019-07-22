Bartenders Tell Us The Best Tequilas To Sip On For #NationalTequilaDay

Pexels

There are few spirits more closely associated with warm weather drinking than tequila (except for perhaps rum). Tequila-based cocktails are summery, light, and full of fresh ingredients. There’s a reason we picked the paloma as the drink of summer 2019.

With this blue agave-based spirit seeing a popularity spike in warmer months, it’s no surprise that July 24th is National Tequila Day. To get prepped for the occasion, we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to tequilas for summer sipping.

Casa Noble Anejo

Torrence R. O’Haire, beverage director at Gage Hospitality Group in Chicago

I prefer tequila for sipping, overall, so I’m a huge fan of Casa Noble Anejo. Balanced, creamy, and very agave-driven, with enough barrel-age to support the structure without too much clumsy oak-flavor covering up the aromatics.