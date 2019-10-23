The Best Up And Coming Alcohol Brands, According To Bartenders

The best thing about the rising popularity of whiskey, gin, tequila, and other spirits throughout the world is that new and exciting distilleries open every week. Many are producing high-quality, creative spirits and others… aren’t. Either way, no matter where you live, there seems to be a new, often innovative distillery within driving distance.

One distillery that isn’t exactly brand new (but is a baby compared to more well-known brands) is Utah’s High West. Founded in 2007, the distillery has gained a cult following in the last few years because of offerings like Campfire and Bourye.

“It’s a brand that every whiskey lover should be aware of,” says Mark Tubridy, mixologist at 21 Club in New York City. “Their double rye is one of the boldest and spiciest on the market and they feature an exceptional array of whiskeys with special finishes, such as A Midwinter Night’s Dram, which is their Rendezvous Rye rested in both French oak and port barrels.”

The distillery was founded when former biochemist David Perkins and his wife decided to open a distillery after an inspiring trip to Maker’s Mark. Young distilleries that are thriving — High West, FEW, and Corsair among them — make us wonder what other up and coming distilleries we should have on our radars. That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders for their insight on what distilleries we should be keeping an eye on.