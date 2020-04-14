The Coolest Virtual Tours You Can Take In Lieu Of Travel

Most travel — especially international travel — is on a long hiatus. But that doesn’t mean you can’t go places. You just have to do it virtually now. Not being able to just hop on a plane and jet off whenever you want has created a boom in virtual tours. The U.S. National Parks Service, museums large and small, breweries and distilleries, and national tourism boards have all leaned into virtual travel over the past month, giving us a chance to scratch that wanderlust itch without putting anyone at risk. While virtual tours might not feel quite like the real thing, they definitely inspire wanderlust and help you connect with a wider world that is currently out of reach. Sure, sitting in our beds or on our couches will never be a replacement for the sounds, smells, and energies of actually standing in front of the Mona Lisa or walking a distilling floor. But it’s something. A chance to escape the doldrums of the day-to-day during a lockdown. A chance to dream of travel again. The ten virtual tours below offer a chance to stoke your travel dreams. We’ve tried to cover options from different sectors and brands. For instance, we only call out one Smithsonian museum because you can find the rest of the museum’s tours once you’re viewing the first one — same with the National Parks, art galleries, and so on. Ready? Let’s hit that virtual road! Related: Travelers Tell Us The First Place They Want To Go, Once Travel Is Safe Again