Queer communities and cannabis have had a long history together. It wouldn’t be possible to discuss the history of legal cannabis without mentioning Dennis Peron, also a gay rights activist, who is considered the “father of medical marijuana.” In 1993, Peron released an edibles cookbook with activist Brownie Mary. In 1996, he co-authored Proposition 215 in California — “The Compassionate Use Act” — in memory of his deceased partner, who used weed to manage pain from AIDS complications. Peron died from lung cancer in 2018, just after the first adult-use dispensaries debuted in California, but his legacy (while complicated) lives on. Meanwhile, an increasing number of queer-run brands have entered the conversation — infusing queer identities into how they present their products. This Pride month (and beyond!), check out these Pride-related weed products which help celebrate how far the LGBTQI liberation movements have come and fund further progress in the march toward equality.

Mello Bottoms Suppositories Price: $60 For the entire month of June, Mello will be donating 100% of proceeds from their popular sex product Mello Bottoms suppositories, to For the Gworls, a Black, trans-led collective that helps Black transgender people pay for their rent, gender-affirming surgeries, and smaller co-pays for medicine/doctor’s visits and travel assistance. Each limited-edition pack of Pride Mello Bottoms will also come with a pack of Pride-inspired stickers for sharing the love. Bottom line: Mello’s suppositories are CBD-only and contain 75-milligrams of the cannabinoid. They are good for relaxing the bottom half and dulling the pain that sometimes comes with sex, whether vaginal or anal. In the brand’s own words, it’s “better than poppers!” Madame Munchie Macarons View this post on Instagram A post shared by MadameMunchie ™ (@madamemunchie) Price: $20 Emerald Cup-winning, queer-owned Madame Munchie walks the walk when it comes to representation: her staff is made up entirely of women, some of whom are also queer. Besides supporting a queer-owned business, buying Madame Munchie macarons, madeleines, and other French-styled edibles will also get you some of the best cannabis-infused desserts on the market. Bottom line: Spring for the duo pack, which comes with two macarons at 40-mg each. The chocolate-coated macarons are a dream.

Aster Farms’ Mimosa Pre-Roll Price: $10 In celebration of Pride this year, Lake County sun-grown cannabis growers Aster Farms asked LGBTQ+ queer Guatemalan-Slovak artist Ludi Leiva to design a label for the company’s popular one-gram Mimosa pre-rolled joint. All proceeds will be donated to a charity of Leiva’s choice. Leiva’s work has been featured in The Smithsonian, Vogue, Planned Parenthood, OkCupid, Twitter, Refinery29, and more. Bottom Line: Aster Farms’ Mimosa gives a bright, euphoric high with a citrusy taste, making it one of the most appropriately named strains. Sonder Space Crystals View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonder (@sondertime) Price: $9 Sonder is a wife-and-wife premium vape brand that recently released infused pop rocks, which is the ultimate party accessory, Pride or otherwise. They taste exactly as you remember them from childhood and are intended to be absorbed sublingually, which means they’ll dissolve in the mouth and hit faster. Each pouch contains 10-milligrams of THC. Bottom line: Whipping out a bag of weed-infused pop rocks is the ultimate party trick. For Pride, check out the Cheers Queers! flavor, in particular, which tastes of Champagne.