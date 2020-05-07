Since life in quarantine is starting to feel like some sort of surreal science fiction movie, it’s time to let our brains run wild a little. Explore the furthest reaches of our minds. Or maybe just think about what we’d do if we were lucky enough to meet our one celebrity crush. (Let’s keep it PGish by limiting this to things we could do so while observing proper social distancing.) Would we gush? Quote a favorite movie line or song lyric? Try to act casual and start some small talk? Or would we give a gift? Something to say, “Thanks for the music or TV or films or self-punishing performance art.” If so, what would the gift be? You can’t go wrong with whiskey, right? But which one? To answer that question, we reached out to a handful of our favorite bartenders to find out their whiskeys of choice for giving hypothetical celebrity crushes who also hypothetically love the brown stuff.