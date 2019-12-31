The Best Whiskeys To Sip On New Year’s Eve, According To Bartenders

The end of another year means dressing up, dinner, and parties with friends, family, and coworkers. It’s a time for celebrating the end of one year and the beginning of another. A new year comes with hope for career advancement, luck in love, and whatever other aspirations you might have. It’s also a time for drinking. When it comes to booze-fueled holidays, New Year’s Eve lands somewhere between St. Patrick’s Day and Cinco De Mayo. To say that we’ll have a few drinks on New Year’s Eve 2019 is the understatement of the decade. And our drink of choice is whiskey. Jason Werth, bartender at Motif in Seattle, isn’t on our side on this one. “I’m probably going to be in trouble for saying this, but my favorite whiskey to ring in the New Year is Champagne,” he says. “There are just certain occasions where only one drink is appropriate.” Well, we strongly disagree. While it’s completely appropriate (and a must) to down a flute of sparkling wine right before the ball drops, we prefer to spend much of the evening sipping on a fine, aged whiskey. That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to whiskeys for New Year’s Eve drinking.