The Best White Whiskeys To Chase Down This Fall

White whiskey — or moonshine, if you will — is a broad category that stretches back to the very origins of whiskey. White whiskeys are basically un-aged, though some do spend a short spell in oak. For the most part, this is a spirit made of grains or cereals (or potatoes even) that are fermented, distilled, and then bottled for drinking. It’s a simple expression that doubles as the pre-barrelling base of every great whiskey out there.

Now, we get it, this sounds a lot like regular vodka. The difference between a white whiskey and vodka is very narrow. Vodka is distilled and then filtered and cut with water to bring it to proof. This gives vodka a unique edge. Some white whiskeys are filtered, while most aren’t; some are cut down to proof with water, some aren’t. The highlight of a great white whiskey is the ephemeral spirit of the grains used. You want to feel the corn or rye or potato when you take a swig.

The ten bottles of white whiskey below are the perfect bottles to start your experimentations with the style. Be warned, aging whiskey mellows it significantly and adds sugars from the barrel’s wood into the booze, giving it distinct flavor profiles on top of the mash. The fiery whiskeys below are… not mellow. They’re bold. Yet you can find a great deal of refinement in expressions this straightforward. There’s no barrel to hide behind, after all.