Go ‘Full Adult’ With This Guide To Pairing Wine And Cheese For A Holiday Party

Perhaps one of the greatest joys of a good Christmas party is a cheese platter with some tasty wines on hand. Sure, you don't get quite the same thrill from wine as whiskey, but pairing wine and cheese is a party flex we should all be able to pull off at this stage in our lives. It shows thought and refinement and allows you to up your game in two culinary fields. Plus, you get to eat cheese and drink wine. There are few better gastronomic pairings in the world. But what makes for great wine and cheese pairings this time of year? If we're talking about a Christmas party, then it's important to keep things light and fun. You don't want to bog people down with too many heavy wines and cheeses sure to lead to a food coma. Think light and fruity wines with sharp and aged cheeses, plus a few funky ones (on both sides of the pairing) thrown in for good measure. Add in some freshly-cracked nuts and citrus fruits and you've got a party on your hands. The ten bottles and cheeses below stretch from whites to rosés to reds. We even threw in one bubbly. We tried to keep the price tag for these wines very affordable, while still making sure they're highly drinkable. Of course, you can pull more expensive versions of these bottles but … you don't always need to break the bank. The cheeses are classic pairing options for each varietal. Our suggestion would be to find a local creamery and buy from them. Support your neighbors. It's the holiday season after all.

WHITE WINES AMITY VINEYARDS 2018 PINOT BLANC (Oregon) View this post on Instagram Keeping things simple with a pile of oysters and a delicious glass of wine. A post shared by Amity Vineyards (@amityvineyards) on Dec 10, 2019 at 1:05pm PST The Wine: Oregon’s Amity Vineyards in the Willamette Valley has been dropping quality bottles of wine since 1974. This bottle was birthed from 100 percent Pinot Blanc grapes grown at the Eola-Amity Hills vineyard. It was cellared in stainless steel (80 percent). The remaining 20 percent was barrel fermented and aged “sur lie” (with leftover yeasts) in the French tradition. Tasting Notes: This is a bright wine that opens with a rush of fruit. Pear orchards and fresh lemons lead the way. There’s a sense of fresh melon. The lemon leans into a lemon curd fullness as a hint of spice lurks in the background. Buy Here for $18.99

The Cheese: CAMEMBERT View this post on Instagram Just when you thought a cheese couldn’t get dreamier, there’s #camembertdibufala Available for a limited time only! 🧀🧀🧀🧀 A post shared by Colony Wine Merchant🍷 (@colonywinemerchant) on Apr 11, 2019 at 11:42am PDT At times, camembert can feel like a blank canvas that a bottle of great wine can straight-up Jackson Pollack. The soft cow’s milk cheese has a runny texture that leans towards uber creamy with a slight barnyard funk and tang. There’s a sweetness at play here that’s the perfect accompaniment to fruit. Grassy notes carry the cheese along as that runny creaminess creates a luscious mouthfeel. ROSE WINES