Uproxx

Never ever doubt the power of social media. We’ve seen it do everything from fueling social justice movements to helping find missing people to addressing mental health issues in the most clever ways. With all of the arguing going on in the Twitterverse, every so often we get a lovely outcome to a tweet that went viral for the purest of reasons. That was the case this week.

Saturday, a son tweeted about his father’s new donut shop and how his dad was very sad that no one was coming to buy donuts.

My dad is sad cause no one is coming to his new donut shop 😭 pic.twitter.com/y5aGB1Acrc — Billy's Donuts (@BillysDonuts) March 9, 2019

It wasn’t long before people responded, asking for the shop’s address and vowing to go buy donuts if the stop was close enough.

Post the city and street as a reply to your post — 💋 Dee Dee 💋 (@thetrapitalist) March 10, 2019

I live literally 5 min away.. Most def coming tomorrow! 🍩 — V (@vincy_bt) March 10, 2019

Take all ur friends. look at that sad dad. Look at that interior. — Syd! (@SydGarza0) March 10, 2019

Twitter did its thing. Now, after being retweeted more than 334,000 times and like more than 748, 000 times, Billy’s dad (who named the shop after his son *tear*) has a new problem: he keeps running out of kolaches and donuts because lines are OUT THE DOOR!

Billy tweeted this update after Twitter users begged to hear more about the shop’s fate:

Just wanted to update yall! We completely sold out of donuts and kolaches! You are all amazing. I can't thank everyone enough for coming out and supporting local businesses. This means so much to my family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/o3GQcKvVnG — Billy's Donuts (@BillysDonuts) March 10, 2019

Local news crews even came out to see what the deal was with the shop and try out the donuts for themselves.