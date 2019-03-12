Never ever doubt the power of social media. We’ve seen it do everything from fueling social justice movements to helping find missing people to addressing mental health issues in the most clever ways. With all of the arguing going on in the Twitterverse, every so often we get a lovely outcome to a tweet that went viral for the purest of reasons. That was the case this week.
Saturday, a son tweeted about his father’s new donut shop and how his dad was very sad that no one was coming to buy donuts.
It wasn’t long before people responded, asking for the shop’s address and vowing to go buy donuts if the stop was close enough.
Twitter did its thing. Now, after being retweeted more than 334,000 times and like more than 748, 000 times, Billy’s dad (who named the shop after his son *tear*) has a new problem: he keeps running out of kolaches and donuts because lines are OUT THE DOOR!
Billy tweeted this update after Twitter users begged to hear more about the shop’s fate:
Local news crews even came out to see what the deal was with the shop and try out the donuts for themselves.