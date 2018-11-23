Dunkin/Coolhaus/Jack in the Box/I Stock/Uproxx

Look: Eventually, you’re going to need to take a break from your Black Friday shopping. You may have woken up at some obscenely early time in an effort to be first in line for whatever you’ve had your eye on, and before you know it your head is pounding. Your brain feels like it’s cursing you for the holiday stress and abuse you’ve already put it through.

But relax. Before you conclude that your body is turning on you, ask yourself if you’ve remembered to eat yet. You’re probably just dehydrated and hungry, and you’re going to need some fuel if you’re going to survive that second round of shopping.

So take a break and take advantage of these food deals. From Slurpees to cheesecake, we’ve collected all the best Black Friday food deals to get you fed and ready to shop.

7-Eleven – Black Friday at 7-Eleven is “Bring Your Own Cup Day.” Bring any liquid-holding device (might as well get creative) of any size under 10” diameter and fill it up with your favorite Slurpee flavor for just $1.49.

Applebee’s – $2 10-ounce Bud Light Draft beers! The perfect way to take the edge of shopping stress.

Barnes & Noble – Before you freak out about a bookseller being part of our Black Friday food deals, take a breath and remember that Barnes & Noble has an in-store Starbucks where you can enjoy BOGO deals until 10 a.m. So go buy some books!

Burger King – This one is super weird. On Black Friday head over to https://whopper-shopper.com/pages/home and purchase anything from one of the various stores and brands the site links to you will be given a voucher for a free Whopper. It’s stupid and cumbersome but you can claim up to three vouchers per person! You’re gonna shop anyway, might as well get that free Whopper while you’re at it!

Caribou Coffee – Small or Cold Press Coffee for only $1 on Black Friday. Also, receive a free bonus $10 gift card when you purchase a gift card valuing $50 or more.