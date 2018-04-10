Bud Light Lime Gets An Orange Spinoff

Bud Light just went “full Beyonce” with a super sneaky release of its latest beer. Bud Light Orange is said to be a twist on Bud Light Lime that adds a hint of orange (think Fanta!), and it is already getting a ton of interest, despite how quiet the brand has been about its launch. Beer lovers won’t be completely caught off guard if they’ve been paying close attention — Anheuser-Busch apparently sent word to select beer bloggers back in December that the orange spin on the beer was slated for an April debut. Miller Coors also confirmed (in the most un-splashy press release ever) the release of the beer in January, so it looks like Bud let its parents do the talking for them. That or they simply wanted the beer to speak for itself and try to score some word of mouth before launching an ad campaign.

Bud Light Orange is described as “a light lager brewed with real orange peels and natural citrus flavor,” and although it is reminiscent of another popular beer that pairs well with oranges (Blue Moon), it might be fun to get the full fruit and beer flavor in one glass instead of having to cut up some slices of your own. The new flavor also comes with new packaging that lets consumers know there is a clear difference between the regular versions of Bud Light that we’re used to (the fact that it’s freaking orange also has this effect).

Is this the beer of summer? Will it be the beer that you reach for at barbecues? It’s hard to say just yet, but the idea is fun (and interesting) enough to give it a try when you spot it in the cookout cooler.

