Drive Around The Country Eating Chocolate With This Dream Job

UPROXX / Unsplash

Another day, another dream job. This time: Tony’s Chocolonely — an ethical chocolate company from the Netherlands — wants to pay someone to drive around the U.S. to hand out chocolate. Starting in March, the “Chocotruck Captain” will road trip around the country with two brand ambassadors (co-pilots, according to Tony’s), teaching people about the company’s ethical business model and handing out free chocolate, while probably eating plenty themselves.

Chocolate + road trips + money. This is the dream.

It’s not all fun and games, though: the “captain” will be responsible for everything from logistics — booking accommodations, keeping up with necessary maintenance for the truck, keeping track of stock, and managing the two co-pilots — to social media, public speaking, and, of course, putting out any fires that pop up along the way.

For all that hard work, you’ll be pretty nicely rewarded: Not only does this job come with a competitive salary, but you get health insurance, a per diem, and perks like massages and comped yoga classes while you’re living the (souped up) #Vanlife.

The gig starts at SXSW in Austin, Texas, and will hit the following locations:

Phoenix, AZ

San Diego, CA

Los Angeles, CA

San Francisco, CA

Berkeley, CA

Eugene, OR

Portland, OR

Seattle, WA

Chicago, IL

Tony’s Chocolonely was founded in 2005, after journalist Teun van de Keuken discovered how much modern chocolate bar production relies on slave labor. The company’s confections are certified slave-free. They have a 19 percent market share in the Netherlands, but they’re still relatively unknown in the U.S., where they opened up shop in 2015.

Hence the road trip. Hell of a way to get to see the country, right? Some days, we want nothing more than to sit around, eating chocolate, and while this wasn’t exactly what we had in mind (what with the hard work and all), it’s still pretty sweet. Applications are due by February 12.