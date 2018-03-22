Your Posture Has A Bigger Impact On Your Dating Success Than You Know

#Online Dating #Dating
Life & Culture Writer
03.22.18
dating app success

Uproxx

Mothers are a good source of advice. They tell us to wear clean underwear, not to smoke, and to floss — only to be met with surly resistance. No one likes to be told what to do, but moms are making good points. Perhaps, we would listen more to our mothers if we knew for a fact that these guidelines for living were more likely to get us laid. All of a sudden everything sounds worth the effort, right?

Now science is showing you are more likely to score a date if you take mom’s advice and exhibit good posture. A team of researchers at Princeton University discovered people are more successful on dating apps like Tinder when they use expansive postures in their profile pics. That means keeping arms and legs open instead of crossing them, for example.

Published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America, the study asserts an open, dominate posture is perceived to be more attractive than the alternative. This may be one of the only arguments for manspreading.

“We have seen it within the animal world, that taking on extra space and maximising presence inside a physical space can be used as a signal for attracting a mate,” lead author Dr. Tanya Vacharkulksemsuk explains. “By applying dominance they are attempting to signal to some potential mate ‘I can do things, I’ve got a space within this hierarchy, I get access to sources.’”

Unsplash

Around The Web

TOPICS#Online Dating#Dating
TAGSdatingdating appsonline datingposture

The RX

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 day ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP