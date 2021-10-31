LGBTQ+ Advocate Jordyn Pollack Shares His Guide to Denver, Colorado

Advocate, influencer, and entrepreneur Jordyn Pollack knows the power of representation. At just 30 years old, he co-owns a CBD company called Ziggy’s Naturals. The wellness brand, which launched only three years ago, focuses most of its efforts on uplifting the LGBTQ+ community. “We feel there needs to be more representation within the communities that I’m proudly a part of,” says Pollack. “Being a transgender male myself, it was important for me to show LGBTQ+ representation through our company.” Before shifting to CBD, Pollack first found success working in cannabis. And considering that Colorado was one of the first states to legalize recreational marijuana, moving to one of the state’s most happening cities, Denver, made natural sense. Fortunately for Pollack, the move gave him more than just new opportunities for work — he fell in love with the city’s access to nature, elevated food scene, and inclusive community. While living in Denver, Pollack spent his free time finding the must-try restaurants, exploring the surrounding hiking trails, and rocking out at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Making him an excellent host to guide us through a trip to the “Mile High City.” Check out Pollack’s top picks for where to stay, play, party, and eat in Denver, Colorado, below. Related: Check out the 2021 Uproxx Fall Experience Guide here!

WHY DENVER? Pollack truly fell in love with Denver from the moment he landed and saw those mountain views. Denver is a place he says he’d love to call a permanent home someday, particularly for its abundance of beautiful hikes, hot springs, and fun things to do right outside the city. Best time of the year to visit Denver? Early Fall View this post on Instagram A post shared by VISIT DENVER (@visitdenver) My favorite time of the year is early fall. If you travel to Denver between August and October, you get to see all the beautiful leaves change colors and experience perfect weather — high 70s and low 40s! If you’re lucky, you might even catch snow out in the mountains in October.

Where can adventurers find a great hike in Denver? St. Mary’s Glacier Any time I would have a friend visit Denver for the first time, I would take them to St. Mary’s Glacier. It’s a pretty short hike to St. Mary’s Lake, and the views are incredible with snow on the mountains year-round. It’s also only about 30 to 45 minutes outside the city. If you have a full day to spend hiking, then I would suggest checking out Rocky Mountain National Park in Estes Park. It’s an unforgettable experience! Best LGBTQ+ friendly bar in Denver? X Bar There are a few gay bars in Denver, but my favorite is X Bar. I rarely go to clubs and bars, but the outdoor patio is super cool with a lot of spots for interesting photo opportunities. If you are in the LGBTQ+ community, just know that Denver holds a special place in its heart for you. The city has always made me feel safe and welcomed.

Where to get the best cheeseburger? Sam’s No. 3 Diner View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam's No. 3 (@samsno3) If you are in Denver, I highly suggest checking out Sam’s Diner! They have a huge menu with so much to offer. The burgers on the menu are amazing, and you have to try the pancakes! The sweet cream flavor is so tasty, you don’t even need syrup! Favorite hotel in Denver? Sheraton Downtown Denver My favorite hotel in Denver is the Sheraton Downtown Denver! Views from its rooms look out over the whole city. It’s in a great location, within walking distance of the 16th Street Mall.