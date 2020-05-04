The Current Face Mask Policy Of Every Major US Airline

As states across the country begin to open up, face masks and coverings are becoming an increasingly large part of our everyday wardrobes. It’s clear that before we return to “normal” there’s going to be a period in our lives where we rock masks, and if we plan on traveling anytime in the near future, they’re absolutely going to be something we wonder whether or not we forgot to pack as we frantically race to the airport. Just about every major American airline now requires or is slated to require that all passengers and crew members wear face masks for the entire duration of their flights. Face masks aren’t the only way that airlines are upping their safety precautions, either. Many on this list are upping their sanitation and air circulation practices or are planning on not booking middle seats for the foreseeable future, which is maybe the only good thing to come out of the coronavirus. Though, if this jam-packed American Airlines flight from last week is any indication, airliners are still having issues adhering to the whole social distancing thing. Safety policies for each major US carrier are listed below.

Alaska Airlines Starting on May 4th Alaska Airlines passengers will be required to wear face masks or coverings for their entire airport and flight experience. On their policy page, the airline indicates that specific details about the face mask requirements will be shared in the near future and will be part of the pre-trip communications between all future customers. Masks will be supplied to those who don’t bring one. American Airlines Beginning on May 11th, travelers flying on American Airlines will be required to wear face masks for the duration of their flights. Currently, American Airlines’ policy makes no mention of being required to wear face masks during the check-in process or in boarding gate areas, but acknowledges that local law enforcement may require you to wear a mask in the airport where you depart, connect, or land, and recommends following CDC guidelines.

Delta Delta is requiring face masks for all customers and employees in-flight and during all Delta touchpoints, which include the lobby check-in, Delta Sky Clubs, boarding gate areas, and jet bridges. Small children or other people unable to keep a face mask in place are exempt from the rule, and the removal of your mask will be permitted during meal service. Delta will also supply you with a mask if you come bare-faced. Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our people and our customers. Starting May 4, Delta will require all customers to wear an appropriate face covering or mask throughout their travel, aligning with best practice guidelines from @CDCgov. — Delta (@Delta) April 30, 2020 Frontier From May 8th until further notice all customers flying Frontier will be required to wear face masks at ticket counters, gate areas, and in-flight. Very young children unable to maintain a face mask are exempt from the rule.

Hawaiian Airlines Starting May 8th all guests on Hawaiian Airlines flights will be required to wear a face mask or covering over their noses and mouths from check-in until after deplaning. Disposable masks will be available for guests who don’t have a face mask. JetBlue Beginning May 4th, JetBlue customers are required to wear face masks or coverings over their noses and mouths for the duration of their journeys. That means during check-in, boarding, in-flight, and during the deplaning process. Children unable to maintain a face covering will be exempt from this requirement. No other exceptions apply. Starting May 4, all customers must wear a face covering while traveling, including in flight, as well as during check-in, boarding and deplaning. Learn more at https://t.co/Yfzwl0sJUL pic.twitter.com/kRrZj6K958 — JetBlue (@JetBlue) April 28, 2020

Southwest Airlines Travelers flying Southwest will be required to wear masks beginning May 11th. Southwest is supplying customers who “forget their masks at home” with a complimentary mask, so expect no one to show up with their own masks. Spirit Spirit passengers will be required to wear face masks in-flight beginning on May 11th. Currently, Spirit doesn’t have a policy of providing a face mask to those who don’t have one, if you don’t have one you simply won’t be allowed on the plane. But they do provide a link for how to make your own mask at home, which is just so Spirit of them. Starting May 11, Guests will be required to wear face coverings when traveling with Spirit. Guests without a face covering will not be permitted to board the plane. For the CDC’s face cover guidelines and how to make your own at home, click here: https://t.co/vq5fzIjpwi pic.twitter.com/hTLg5gB7uO — Spirit Airlines (@SpiritAirlines) May 4, 2020