We Asked Bartenders To Name Their Favorite Beers Of All-Time

In this era of home quarantine, most of us are trying not to venture out into the wider world unless it’s absolutely necessary. #StayHome has become an international mantra during these trying times. Luckily, we don’t have to leave the comfort and safety of our own homes to get food and drinks. We can order food for delivery, groceries from services like Instacart, and beer and liquor from Drizly and other outlets. (Tip your couriers!) Grabbing a sixer of beer at the start of the workweek was commonplace pre-coronavirus, but these days no one wants to go to store quite that often. Ordering online is too easy to deny — especially if you know what you want. For that task, we reached out to the pros. Here are what our favorite bartenders said when we asked them to name their favorite beers of all-time.