Meet Five People Who Make a Fortune Traveling

Shutterstock

The concept of the American dream is changing. Rather than fantasizing about a white picket fence and a snazzy automobile, an increasing number of people now dream about ditching the 9-5 job in search of a more flexible, more meaningful nomadic lifestyle.

Technology makes it easier than ever to work and make money from anywhere on the globe. These five people have taken full advantage of this fact by building location-independent businesses that have made them a fortune, all while traveling and exploring our wonderful planet.

The Serial Entrepreneur, Johnny Ward, Annual Income: One Million +

Johnny Ward

Johnny Ward is a 31-year-old economics graduate turned tech entrepreneur who has often been referred to as the “nomadic millionaire.”

Ward has been to 177 of the world’s 193 officially registered countries, and in the past three years has made more than a million dollars, all while working from a laptop.

After teaching English in Asia for a few years in his early 20s, Johnny booked a one-way ticket to Zimbabwe, inspired by a travel blogger he stumbled across online.

“I thought if they can do that, I can do that. But better,” he told Yahoo Travel.

He spent a year documenting his travels around Africa before heading back to Thailand in hopes of taking his online business to the next level.

“I managed to get the site to where I was earning about GBP 5000 – 6000 a month (US$7,800 – $9,300),” he explained. “I realized that if I was earning this amount of money from one website, why don’t I start a second and a third site. When they started making money, I just went so aggressive with it and built out a big network of 200-300 sites.”

After working hard to increase his income, Johnny then set himself the challenge of visiting 100 countries by the time he turned 30. He spent his 100th country-versary in the Maldives earlier this year.

Now up to 177 countries, 15 of which he has completed in just the past four months, Johnny is currently in Morocco and hopes to complete his world list sometime early next year.