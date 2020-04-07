Taco Bell Is Giving Out Free Doritos Locos Tacos Today — Just Because

It’s weird when giant corporate chains try to make you feel like you’re their friends and not just their customer base. I used to look at Taco Bell sauce packets with disdain for their try-hard attempt to connect with me via pithy quotes. However, given the current state of the world, sauce packets that say things like “You’ve got this” or “Live life one sauce packet at a time” feel oddly supportive. I can’t believe I’m saying this but I feel like Taco Bell gets me right now.

Granted, that has a lot to do with the fact that Taco Bell has decided to give out free Doritos Locos Tacos at all of their locations today, no purchase necessary. Who doesn’t love free tacos?

Turns out, you all love free tacos. So TOMORROW, April 7th, we're giving you a free Doritos® Locos Tacos again when you drive-thru. 🌮 — Taco Bell (@tacobell) April 6, 2020

Yes, you can straight-up roll to the Taco Bell Drive-thru, order absolutely nothing, and still receive a Doritos Locos Taco. If you can live without adding cinnamon twists, via con dios. We admire you.

The free Doritos Locos Taco deal only applies to orders placed in the drive-thru, or through the app for curbside pickup. So if you plan on ordering your Taco Bell through a delivery service don’t expect a free taco, you’ll just have to use your own Doritos at home which we know you have in lieu of veggies because, let’s face it, we all suck at pandemic grocery shopping.

This is the second time Taco Bell has given out free tacos in seven days. It’s important to focus on independent restaurants at this time, but damn, if this becomes a weekly thing we’re here for it.