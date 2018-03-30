“This is why my kids have trust issues.” [via]
April Fools’ Day is coming soon, so we’re continuing our tradition from previous years of sharing prank ideas that probably won’t make you lose friends and alienate people. The same ground rules still apply:
We’re leaving out pranks that make people genuinely fear for their safety. We’re also avoiding pranks that could easily lead to an injury. No pranks that could do expensive damage to other people’s property. No pranks that cost people jobs or get people sued. No pranks that would take an unreasonable amount of time for someone to clean up. In other words, no sociopathic stuff. Just silliness. Because it’s April Fools’ Day, not “Prove You’re A Solipsist Dick” Day.
And we’ll add one more ground rule this year: No messing with potential allergies. We’ve been seeing a lot of pranks involving tricking someone into eating something, so here’s a reminder that you might not know their allergies and some foods kill people. Involuntary homicide isn’t so much a “prank” as it is a felony.
But enough disclaimers, let’s get to the funny pictures.
These are easy to do. If you don’t have a local craft store or dollar store, you can get 500 small googly eyes for less than $5 or 28 big googly eyes for about $9 on Amazon.
Or you could just tell people to “check if the milk’s gone bad“…
That’s such a dad joke. And speaking of inexpensive dad jokes…
Along the lines of trolling relatives, plenty of people have used pictures and inexpensive frames to prank family, friends, and coworkers:
Heres an easy one for that special persons windows laptop or desktop.
Use ctrl + print screen to take a scren shot of the persons desktop.
Then creat a folder in their documents, name it something you’ll remember and cut all their icons from the desktop and paste them into the folder.
Hide their toolbar.
Set the Desktop background to the screen shot of the desktop you took earlier.