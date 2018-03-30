“This is why my kids have trust issues.” [via]

April Fools’ Day is coming soon, so we’re continuing our tradition from previous years of sharing prank ideas that probably won’t make you lose friends and alienate people. The same ground rules still apply:

We’re leaving out pranks that make people genuinely fear for their safety. We’re also avoiding pranks that could easily lead to an injury. No pranks that could do expensive damage to other people’s property. No pranks that cost people jobs or get people sued. No pranks that would take an unreasonable amount of time for someone to clean up. In other words, no sociopathic stuff. Just silliness. Because it’s April Fools’ Day, not “Prove You’re A Solipsist Dick” Day.

And we’ll add one more ground rule this year: No messing with potential allergies. We’ve been seeing a lot of pranks involving tricking someone into eating something, so here’s a reminder that you might not know their allergies and some foods kill people. Involuntary homicide isn’t so much a “prank” as it is a felony.

But enough disclaimers, let’s get to the funny pictures.

MY GIRLFRIEND GOOGLEY EYES'D EVERYTHING IN MY FRIDGE WHILE I WAS AT WORK WTF?! pic.twitter.com/3HI90mOtKm — Nick Hitzel (@Hitzel89) March 1, 2018

These are easy to do. If you don’t have a local craft store or dollar store, you can get 500 small googly eyes for less than $5 or 28 big googly eyes for about $9 on Amazon.

Or you could just tell people to “check if the milk’s gone bad“…

That’s such a dad joke. And speaking of inexpensive dad jokes…

My grandpa asked me if I wanted a quarter pounder from McDonalds and this is what I got…. wtf man pic.twitter.com/qQ69wvzKLG — grace treat (@gracetreat_) June 22, 2017

Along the lines of trolling relatives, plenty of people have used pictures and inexpensive frames to prank family, friends, and coworkers:

I've been recreating family pictures with my dog and slowly replacing them around the house to see if my mom would notice. She wasn't amused pic.twitter.com/JATXIsA0IY — Hooper (@mhooper_2014) June 17, 2017