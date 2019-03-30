Uproxx

No matter how you see the world, we believe that one thing should be constant. On every trip we take, we must ask ourselves, “How is my presence affecting the communities I visit?” How can I visit, experience, and enjoy while making a positive impact on the people and places I travel to see?

The good news is that the answer is pretty easy. There are lots of ways to make the world a better place while on the road. Recently, a group of friends were visiting LA and we went together to a Habitat for Humanity build site in L.A. We worked for a full day, but the great part was it never felt like work, it felt like an adventure. We dug or hammered for a few hours, then went to lunch at a soul food restaurant we’d never tried for a feast, finished out a few more hours of physical labor, and headed into Downtown LA to explore. Mostly, it felt like a day we would have had anyway, save for a little bit of sweat.

What’s cool about Habitat is that they embrace you at the level you’re at — finding work for you regardless of your construction experience or your time availabilty. Have a single day on the road to offer? Great. Want to do a full build from start to finish Awesome. And there’s a lot of satisfaction in making a product that will directly go to someone who needs it. Usually, the future homeowner is right there, working alongside you.

“I’m inspired by the many stories of people whose lives turned around for the better because they were given the chance to become homeowners,” Erin Gibbs, Habitat for Humanity’s Director of Long Term Volunteer Programs, tells me.

I spoke to Gibbs this week to get the details on how travelers can volunteer for Habitat for Humanity while on the road and why it makes for a good addition to your next adventure.

Where you can volunteer:

Habitat for Humanity

GIBBS SAYS: “Habitat for Humanity began as a grassroots effort on a community farm in Georgia in 1976, and it’s now grown to become a global nonprofit serving in communities across the U.S.* and in 70 countries around the world!”

DETAILS: Habitat for Humanity is in all 50 states, you should be able to find a build to match up with any road trip.

The time commitment:

GIBBS SAYS: “Local Habitat organizations offer short-term volunteering. The typical volunteer day is eight hours, generally 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., though seasonal weather and other factors could change that. You can always check with your local Habitat organization to see what short-term volunteer opportunities are available.”

DETAILS: This is a great way to help and not feel tied down to any one city or location. Your help is welcome for the day, passing through, or as long as you have time. Hit a build every few stops, you’ll meet cool people, make a difference. It’s a great way to get out of the car.